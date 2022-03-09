Editorial : Adjust Anti-epidemic Strategy to Reduce Infections and Deaths

The number of daily infections announced by the Centre for Health Protection has come down a bit recently. However, the figure released did not include those who tested positive via self-administered rapid antigen tests (RAT). During the first three hours after the government officially launched the online system for registering RAT positive results on the night before yesterday (7 March), more than 200,000 people accessed the system. Yesterday (8 March) the Centre for Health Protection said more than 14,000 cases of RAT positivity had been sucessfully reported and confirmed so far. It is believed that the figure represented is only the tip of the iceberg. Some experts estimate that actually about two million people in Hong Kong have already been infected.

HKU's infectious disease modelling study estimates that the fifth wave of outbreak peaked last week. It predicts that the spread will see an inflection point in the coming week. The number of daily new infections will drop below 1,000 late next month and will be under 100 by mid-May. The epidemiological modelling estimates that the entire fifth wave will result in the infection of more than 4 million people and over 5,000 deaths. That means the present number of infected cases and deaths may double.

The central government has been aiding in Hong Kong's anti-epidemic fight. Liang Wannian led an expert delegation to visit the city last week to study the situation. In general, he gave three pieces of advice. First, given the severe pandemic situation in Hong Kong, the city must control the outbreak and cut off its spread—it cannot choose to "lie flat". Second, the overall strategy of dynamic zero must be upheld in the city's anti-epidemic efforts: a phased approach should be adopted to achieve this goal. At the present stage, medical resources should be concentrated on the priority of reducing infections, severe cases and deaths (or the "three Reductions"), with particular focus on elderly people, a high-risk group. Third, a right timing is needed for the implementation of compulsory universal testing. From the method of testing to the supervision of isolation, arrangements must be well-thought-out.

When he arrived in Hong Kong, Liang stressed that the purpose of his visit was to examine the situation with the Hong Kong government and experts to build a "maximum consensus". He emphasised that by introducing the mainland's way of fighting COVID to Hong Kong, he was "not saying that it should copy the mainland to the syllable". He wanted to suggest "measures that suit the reality in Hong Kong". Concentrating resources on prioritising the "three Reductions" means that efforts in vaccination, isolation and treatment must be strengthened. As the government mulls over adjustments to its anti-epidemic strategy, it must tackle the problem with pinpoint accuracy.

明報社評2022.3.9：抗疫策略調整先救命 「三減」成敗看指揮執行

中央援港防控專家組組長梁萬年訪港了解控疫情況，提出香港應在堅持「動態清零」總方針下，先將現階段抗疫重點，優先放在減少感染、重症及死亡，港府抗疫策略預料將有所調整。疾病控制，預防勝於治療，抗疫離不開打針及「三早」（早發現、早隔離、早治療），奈何港府疫情應對無方，無論院舍長者谷針，還是全民強檢，全都錯過黃金時機，以致死亡枕藉，現在只能亡羊補牢，先集中治療救人，觀乎梁萬年說法，策略有改不代表目標有變，全民強檢作為清零關鍵手段，押後做不等於毋須做。第五波疫情淪陷，港府抗疫由領導指揮到執行動員，無不混亂糟糕。將帥不力害苦三軍，不管眼前抗疫策略如何調整，政府都必須強化統合指揮，雷厲風行將每項實事細節辦好。

衛生防護中心公布的每日感染個案數字，近日有所回落，惟有關數字未包括自行快速檢測陽性者。政府的快測陽性網上申報系統，前晚正式推出，首3小時有逾20萬人進入系統，防護中心昨天表示，暫時確認有1.4萬多宗快測有效呈報個案，相信只是冰山一角。專家估計全港實際已有約200萬人感染。

港大流行病學模型推算，第五波疫情上周達到頂峰，未來一周將出現拐點，預料下月底單日新增感染人數將降至1000以下，到5月中將降至單日百宗以下。流行病學模型推算，整個第五波疫情，總計將有超過400萬人感染、逾5000人死亡，意味目前感染及死亡人數可能翻一番。

中央援港抗疫，梁萬年上周率團來港了解情況，大致有3點意見：一是本港疫情嚴峻，必須控制及切斷傳播，不能選擇「躺平」；二是香港抗疫工作，應該堅持動態清零總方針，分階段落實這目標。現階段應集中醫療資源，以減少感染、重症及死亡（簡稱「三減」）為優先，尤其是針對長者等高危群組；三是全民強檢需要把握時機，由檢測方法到隔離管理，都要周密安排。

梁萬年抵港強調，此行主要是與港府及專家共判形勢，建立「最大共識」，強調是介紹內地抗疫做法給香港，「不是說要照抄內地」，希望可提出「符合香港實際的舉措」。集中火力優先「三減」，意味打針、隔離、治療工作一定要加強。政府醞釀調整抗疫策略，必須對症下藥。

■Glossary

生字

shambolic : without order or organisation

the nitty-gritty : the basic or most important details of an issue or a situation

mull sth over : to spend time thinking carefully about a plan or proposal