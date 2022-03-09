Word Puzzle

1. To change from solid to liquid: butter does this in hot sunlight (4)

3. A: Is this bacon all right to eat?

B: I think so. What is its _____ -by date? (4)

5. Another time: "Nice to have met you. I hope we'll meet _____ soon." (5)

7. One of seven that make up a special musical sequence (4)

8. To complete a project without a single problem: done without a _____ (5)

10. To place yourself on a chair or sofa, or on the floor if that is easier: to _____ down (3)

12. To give an answer to a question or to respond to a letter: to _____ to it (5)

13. In case things go wrong, even rich people need to save some money for a _____ day (5)

14. Short word that some people regard as slang for 'friend' (3)

Clues Down

1. A sort of picture that shows us where we are in our locality (3)

2. A small piece of cloth which gives information about what it is attached to (3)

3. To find the best way to present an idea you might consult a _____ -doctor (4)

4. Expressing great pleasure about something: "We _____ travelling by plane." (4)

5. A person who performs on stage in front of an audience: an _____ (5)

6. Adjective for more sound than is wanted: "This place is very _____ ." (5)

8. To fly but without changing location at all: some birds and insects do it (5)

9. A: Aren't you sad that summer is over?

B: No, I am very _____ about it. (5)

11. To give information: to _____ friends about your favourite holiday place (4)

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)