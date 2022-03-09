Study Abroad：Hold On, Hong Kong

Reading about the fifth wave has reminded me of the delicate balance between preserving lives and livelihoods. Too often, well-intentioned policymakers rush to adopt radical measures to signal decisiveness, without carefully weighing the costs and benefits. For instance, does the benefits of a mandatory testing scheme outweigh the costs? Is it too early or too late? What would we do about those who test positive? Does waiting in a queue for hours significantly increase the risk of catching COVID? Are we keeping track of who have already tested positive recently, so we don't needlessly isolate and test those who aren't contagious? More importantly, how are we making accommodations for the elderly and those who might be too ill to be tested and isolated? I am not in Hong Kong at the moment, but from talking to friends and families I sense their frustration in the midst of chaos and confusion.

I've learned a few things from escaping COVID for two years in the most infected country in the world. First, the best defence we have against the virus is vaccination. Even just one shot offers some protection. Second, high-quality masks like the KN-95 and N-95 will be your best friends, if you can find them. Those blue surgical masks will not be enough. Third, keep your contact with other people to an absolute minimum. Even if you are not at risk of being hospitalised, you can protect the community and the medical system by slowing the spread. Stay safe!

■ Writer's Profile

Alice is a Sophomore at Cornell University majoring in Economics and Computer Science. Before university, she went to a boarding school in the UK for six years. She is passionate about sustainability, current affairs, data science and languages. If she is not working, you will probably find her discovering new places with her friends or making espresso.

