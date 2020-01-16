Onward and Upward：Aim Beyond a 5** for Your DSE English

''Can't you see we're laying bricks?'' said the first; ''We're constructing a high-rise,'' said the second; ''We're building a whole new city,'' replied the third.

Ten years later, the first remained a bricklayer; the second became an engineer; the third, the boss of the former two.

I'm in the habit of relating this tale to students who have asked me to help them with the writing portion of their DSE English. Attaining a 5** may seem The Ultimate at the moment, I tell them, but if this is your sole focus, your breadth of vision may be not that much different from that of the bricklayer's. If you see DSE English merely as one stop in your long journey towards becoming an effective communicator, however, you will work at surpassing the standards set by the Examinations Authority.

This mindset is bound to bring you advantages. Say, in the future, you are striving to realise a promising business idea, and you need to attract investors and clients. If you've already spent years perfecting the art of striking the right tone, you'll have the confidence to craft letters and proposals that will open minds and move hearts.

Below is a passage from a DSE English exam script the HK Examinations and Assessment Authority has posted on its website as the gold standard for the level 5 grading. Further below is my rewrite of it. Compare the two and ask yourself: If you work in the business world and happen to receive these two emails in your inbox, which of them shows its writer in a much better light?

Original:

/ I am writing in regard to the no-exchange/no-refund policy of our company. There are a number of complaints received recently from customers, and they all expressed discontent towards the policy. Therefore, I would like to suggest a change [in] our current policy.

Our current policy could be altered for a bit to better meet the requirements [that] our customers make. Being an online fashion retailer, the procedure of exchanging items or refunding to customers is more complicated compared to a physical store. However, more and more customers are requesting for the service of exchanging products or refunding. In the complaints received, many said our no-exchange/no-refund policy was unreasonable. Some compared us to other online fashion retailers that do provide the service and said our policy was difficult to understand. A few customers even wrote that they will not buy at our stores again until the policy is changed, as they believe allowing exchange and refund is protecting the rights and benefits of [...] customers. Our current policy is making us less competitive compared to other online stores, and we are losing our customers! /

My rewrite:

/ Last month's sales figures are very puzzling indeed. Even our most loyal customers didn't take advantage of our ''buy one get second at half price'' promotion to splurge. On-year revenue growth remains flat.

I have a theory of why this happened. Over the past few months, every time I manned the phones for customer service, I received calls from patrons who had bought from us on the assumption that we had an exchange and refund policy. When they learned that we didn't, they were disappointed (some were even angry); ''if I had known I would have bought from H&M and UNIQLO instead'' was the most common refrain.

I would be surprised if any of these customers would want to do business with us going forward. I suspect many more prospective customers have read the no-exchange/no-refund small print on our website and turned tail.

It may be a good idea to inform management of how our failure in accommodating shoppers is hitting our bottom line. If you need help with gathering more supporting data, I would be happy to help. /

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is https://michellengwritings.com/

