Editorial：Make Good Use of Makeshift Hospitals

The Tsing Yi makeshift hospital provides 3,900 emergency isolation beds to accommodate COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Fighting the pandemic is like trying to put out a fire. The mainland wasted no time to build the makeshift hospital at Tsing Yi, which was completed within seven days. What was unexpected was that one week after its completion, 90% of beds remain unused. The SAR government is like an obsolete personal computer with limited computing power: unable to cope with the massive anti-epidemic work it is faced with, it keeps crashing. On the flip side, many grassroots citizens have become infected. They should be arranged to go into community isolation, but they can only undergo ''home quarantine'' in their cramped living quarters, perpetually worrying that they will transmit the virus to their entire families. The makeshift hospital at San Tin will also be handed over to the Hong Kong government later this week. If the problem of facilities being left idle persists, not only will it be a waste of the mainland's good intentions, but citizens in need will also be let down.

Amid the severe pandemic, the health authorities are struggling on their own. Every department of the government has to go the extra mile to achieve progress. The Secretary for Security said that he had noticed that some infected people wanted to stay in isolation facilities, but arrangements were not always made for them promptly. The Bureau decided to launch a new service. The Fire Services Department (FSD) has set up a special hotline. COVID-19 patients who are unsuitable for home quarantine can contact the department through email or a messaging app. The FSD will phone them one by one to verify their information and determine their priority based on the occupancy of isolation facilities, the applicant's living conditions, medical conditions and other factors. The FSD will then arrange for those in need to be admitted. Yesterday (7 March) the FSD said that the service was greeted with a good response on the first day of its launch, as it received over 8,000 requests for assistance. Among these requests, about 330 people have been arranged to be admitted into isolation facilities.

In normal times, it would no doubt be inappropriate for the FSD to juggle matters beyond its duties. However, extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Two years after the outbreak of the pandemic, the SAR government has often given the impression that some departments are overwhelmed by work, while some departments are as idle as a painted ship. Different departments have been minding their own businesses only. Lacking in awareness of the overall situation and vehemently sticking within their purview, they can even stand in the way of anti-epidemic work sometimes. That the FSD has departed from its confines to help arrange for patients with mild or no symptoms to be admitted into isolation facilities is praiseworthy. However, cross-departmental coordination must be done properly to avoid confusion.

The date for mandatory citywide testing has not been decided. The authorities should deal with the crisis at hand first by making good use of the isolation facilities at their disposal. But the Security Bureau is now saying that ''some isolation beds need to be reserved'' for isolating the large number of patients to be identified in mandatory citywide testing. By doing so, it is prioritising a long-term issue over a short-term one, which is likely to lead to skepticism that it is putting the cart before the horse.

明報社評 2022.3.8：善用方艙免閒置 政府統籌要做好

中央援港抗疫，青衣方艙啟用一周，入住率甚低，反映特區政府未有善用內地支援。

青衣方艙醫院提供3900個應急隔離牀位，接收無病徵或輕症者。抗疫如救火，內地方面爭分奪秒，7天建成青衣方艙，未料落成一周，九成牀位仍未派上用場。特區當局猶如一部運算能力有限的陳舊個人電腦，無法應付眼前大量抗疫工作，陷入「死機」狀態，另一邊廂，不少基層市民染疫，應當安排社區隔離，卻只能在斗室「居家隔離」，終日擔心家人全部中招。新田方艙本周稍後也將交付港府，倘若設施閒置問題持續，不僅浪費內地好意，更辜負了有需要的市民。

疫情嚴峻，衛生部門獨力難支，政府每個部門都要走多一步以至多步。保安局長表示，留意到有感染者希望入住隔離設施，但未必很快獲得安排，當局決定推出新服務，由消防處設立聯絡專線，不宜居家隔離的感染者，可透過電郵或通訊程式聯絡，消防處逐一致電核實，根據隔離設施使用情况、申請人家居環境、病情及其他因素，決定優次，安排有需要人士入住。消防處昨天表示，服務首天反應良好，收到逾8000宗求助，當中已安排約330人入住隔離設施。

換着平時，消防處當然不宜兼顧職責以外的工作，惟非常時期就要特事特辦。疫情爆發兩年，特區政府經常予人一個印象，就是一些部門忙得要死，一些部門閒得要命，不同部門各家自掃門前雪，大局意識不足，本位意識強烈，有時甚至拖防疫工作後腿。消防處幫手安排輕症或無症狀感染者入隔離設施，跳出既定樊籬，這是值得肯定的，可是跨部門統籌協調一定要做好，否則易生混亂。

全民強檢日期未定，當局應該先救近火，善用手上隔離設施，保安局現在便說「需要預留部分隔離牀位」，隔離全民強檢發現的大量感染者，先顧遠慮而非近憂，有本末倒置之嫌。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

obsolete：no longer used because sth new has been invented

go the extra mile：to make a special effort to achieve sth, help sb, etc.

put the cart before the horse：to put or do things in the wrong order

