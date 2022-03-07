Editorial : Hong Kong government needs to enhance its executive capabilities

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the fifth wave of the pandemic has risen quickly to 450,000. Even more alarming is that the death toll has reached 1,794. About 95% of the dead were elderly people, and most of them were from nursing homes. During its daily announcement of the latest situation, the Department of Health also includes a set of figures indicating that the vast majority of the deceased had not received two doses of vaccine, and some had not even received one dose. It is an indisputable fact that the vaccination rate of the elderly is low, which also explains the high mortality rate. It is not time to investigate why the vaccination rate of the elderly has been at such an extremely low level two years into the pandemic. What needs to be done now is come up with effective ways to remedy the situation within a short time.

At present, more than 80% of nursing homes have seen infection cases. Elderly and disabled people living in these nursing homes have been having difficulty seeing a doctor, since emergency rooms and hospital beds are inundated with patients. Even after they have recovered in hospital, they are unable to return to their nursing homes and receive proper care. There have also been old people who died at home after their infection before medical help could have been arranged for them. Of the people who died yesterday, four had not been hospitalised.

Mainland expert Liang Wannian offered several suggestions several days after visiting Hong Kong: the concentration of patients, the concentration of experts, the concentration of resources, and the concentration of treatment. This set of practices, which was adopted in Wuhan and other places that saw large-scale outbreaks, should be able to achieve the goals of lower infections, severe cases and deaths.

In response to Professor Leung Wannian's comments, the SAR government immediately accelerated the corresponding measures to convert Tin Shui Wai Hospital and North Lantau Hospital into hospitals specially for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. At the same time, the SAR government has further stepped up efforts to arrange for nursing home residents to receive vaccination. Public and private healthcare workers have been mobilised to form outreach teams tasked with visiting nursing homes to vaccinate residents who are suitable to get vaccinated but have yet to do so. The government has also shortened the time interval between the two doses in a bid to boost the vaccination rate of the elderly as soon as possible.

The SAR government has pledged to speed up the vaccination of the elderly within two weeks. But the anxious family members of the elderly are worried that the government will not meet the target as scheduled. Many more people's worries stem from the government's "track record", i.e., its inefficiency in executing policies. The makeshift hospital at Tsing Yi was built with help from the mainland. Within just seven days, it popped up out of nowhere. However, five days after the completion of this 3,900-bed community isolation centre, only 272 patients have had the luck to get admitted, accounting for less than 7% of its capacity. Many people are now asking questions. After the completion of all isolation facilities, they will provide 70,000 beds. These facilities are already insufficient. If the ultra-low efficiency of the SAR government continues, the mandatory citywide testing scheme will fail to meet its expected outcomes. When that happens, the issue will lie not with the citywide testing scheme itself but with the capability of the SAR government to execute the scheme.

明報社評2022.3.7：內地專家提具體意見 政府執行力亟待提高

主管香港事務的副總理韓正，昨天對出席全國政協會議的香港委員表示，特別關注香港老人和小孩新冠患者的情况。

第五波疫情總感染人數已經飈升到45萬，令人更加震驚的是死亡人數達到1794，約95%是長者，而且大多來自院舍感染個案。衛生署每天公布最新情况時，不忙加上一組數字，說明這些離世者絕大部分都沒有接種一針或者兩針疫苗。長者接種率低是不爭事實，也是導致死亡率高的原因，現在不是追究為何疫情發生兩年多，長者接種率一直處於極低的水平；而是針對這個情况，如何可短時間做出有效的改善措施。

目前出現感染情况的院舍已經超過八成，這些長者和殘疾人士，在急症室和病牀爆滿的情况下難以獲得就診機會，在醫院康復後也無法返回院舍獲得適切的照顧，也有居家老人，感染後等不及編排就診服務就在家中離世，昨天死亡個案中，有4人是沒有住院的。

內地專家梁萬年來港幾天後提出建議：集中患者、集中專家、集中資源、集中救治。這套在內地曾經出現大規模疫情的武漢以及其他地方都實踐過的做法，應該可以做到減少感染、減少重症、減少死亡的目標。

特區政府對於梁萬年教授提出的意見，也立即加快推進相應措施，將天水圍醫院和北大嶼山醫院轉為專門收治新冠病人的專門醫院，同時進一步加緊安排院舍院友接種疫苗，動員公私營醫護人員組成外展隊到院舍，為適合但仍未注射疫苗的院友接種，又宣布縮短接種兩針的間隔，以期盡快提高長者接種率。

特區政府承諾在兩周內完成加快給長者接種疫苗。擔心政府不能如期達標的是心急如焚的長者家屬，更多人的擔憂是基於政府執行政策效率的「往績」。內地援建的青衣方艙醫院，7天內「平地一聲雷」，這座3900個牀位的社區隔離中心建成後5天，能夠「僥倖」入住的患者，只有272人，不及收治容量的7%。現在不少人在質疑，所有建成後的隔離設施，將會有7萬個牀位，這些本來已經不敷應用的設施，如果特區政府的「超低效」運作繼續，全民檢測未能達到預期目標，就不是全民檢測的手段問題，而是特區政府的執行力問題。

■Glossary 生字 /

toll : the amount of damage or the number of deaths and injuries that are caused in a particular war, disaster, etc.

mortality : the number of deaths in a particular situation or period of time

remedy : to correct or improve sth