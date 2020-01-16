Half the World Away：Get the Facts Straight, Help Ukraine

The often-cited 78-day bombing of Yugoslavia was conducted against the backdrop of the ethnic cleansing of Albanians in Kosovo by Slobodan Milošević. NATO went ahead to intervene militarily without the approval of the United Nations because of opposition from two Security Council member states, one of which was Russia. True, the bombing caused civilian casualties, but most importantly it resulted in the signature of the Kumanovo Agreement, which ended the Kosovo War and brought peace to the region. NATO did not create a puppet regime in Kosovo, something Putin is trying to do in Ukraine with enormous bloodshed. Any attempt to use NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia to justify Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is completely dishonest. The fact that NATO has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine is proof that Vladimir Putin's claim that he invaded Ukraine to protect Russia's security is an outright lie.

And we all know too well what kind of ruler Putin is. There is a long list of journalists that were murdered, ''disappeared'' or imprisoned under his rule. But what you might not know is that he might also be the filthiest charlatan you could imagine. With reportedly a fortune of US$200 billion, he is even richer than Elon Musk. How did he do that? According to long-time Putin critic Bill Browder, he did so by browbeating every tycoon in his country to hand him 50% of their wealth, threatening to take 100% and send them to jail if they refuse to give in.

Now, at the order of this murderous ruler, Ukraine—including its civilian buildings—is under some relentless and senseless bombing, and a million people have been displaced. There is a humanitarian crisis unfolding. But there are always ways for us to help. I myself am donating from what I earn from writing this column to the National Bank of Ukraine to support the Ukrainian army's fight against tyranny until the cessation of war.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)