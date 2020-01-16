Idiom Magic：拒絕 TURN DOWN (1)

【明報專訊】''How many times do I have to tell you: I don't eat meals that come out of tin cans!'' Timothy said, turning down Chadwick's offer of a delicious (美味的) dinner. Chadwick was offended (被惹惱), of course. ''That finicky (難討好的) mouse!'' he sulked. ''Yesterday he turned down my offer of a cheese sandwich because he thought the cheese hadn't been aged long enough!'' In this case, turn down refers to refusing or rejecting something or someone.
© John & Ching Yee Smithback （www.idiom-magic.com）
