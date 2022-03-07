Mona's Musings：Side Smartly

The contemporary art world has been quick to show solidarity with Ukraine by sending clear anti-war messages to the Kremlin. Notably, Raimundas Malašauskas, curator of the Russian pavilion at the prestigious Venice Biennale, pulled out of the event along with artists Alexandra Sukhareva and Kirill Savchenkov, essentially leaving Russia unrepresented at the occasion. However, Malašauskas also warned against blind boycotting of Russian artists by some international institutions.

''I explicitly oppose the current assault and subjugation commanded by Russia. I also believe that people from Russia should not be bullied or cast-away solely due to their country's oppressive policies and actions,'' he said in a statement on his Instagram. He called for the global community to show ''multi-leveled forms of solidarity'' with Russian artists to help them ''express the freedom that they can't express at home.''

Indeed, Putin's oppressive regime operates both at home and abroad. Activists and artists have long been subjected to harsh retaliation and imprisonment for their works. Still, many of them have risked their safety to raise awareness of the current war. Nadya Tolokonnikova, founding member of the popular punk group Pussy Riot and outspoken critic of Putin's regime, was previously imprisoned for criticising the government. Even so, she has recently launched a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), a crypto community, to raise funds for Ukrainian organisations helping displaced and imperilled Ukrainians. For international art institutions to discourage Russian artists indiscriminately does little more than assist Putin's regime in silencing progressive voices.

I shall end with a remark from Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson, who has recently pulled his exhibition at Moscow's new GES-2 museum. He urges people not to boycott Russian artists, except for ''those very few that support Putin''. ''Support Ukrainian artists with residencies in safe countries (and) exhibition platforms, and (do) the same for Russian artists from the opposition,'' he said.

The struggle against violence is beyond borders. The best we can do is direct our anger at the oppressive machines rather than the individuals who share our aspirations. This is true for the arts sector, other sectors, for the war in Ukraine and beyond. Nationalism, in its crudest form, leads to a dead-end for humanitarian concerns.

