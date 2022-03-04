John Larrysson's Column：The WH Words

The Old English CW and HW survived into Modern English in different forms. The CW structure in Old English changed to QU in Modern English. So cwen (spelt with wynn as cǷen) became queen and cwic (cǷic) became quick.

The HW sound in Old English has slowly deteriorated to a W sound in Modern English. In Middle English the spelling changed from HW to WH. So the Old English hwæt changed to what; hwenne changed to when; hwi changed to why. All of the Old English question words started with HW, including the word how. The word hwo from Old English changed to the Modern English how.

The HW/WH question words include what, when, where, who, whom, which, whose, why, whether, whither, whence and how. They are used to ask for information; properly the answer cannot be yes or no.

Although the WH question words are important, this change also happened to other Old English HW words as well. Examples include, hweol changed to wheel; hwit changed to white and hwæte changed to wheat.

Originally words such as whine were pronounced differently from wine, whether from weather, which from witch, where from wear and so on. Up into modern times some people in isolated places kept the Old English HW sound for words now spelt WH and pronounced W. In a consonant pair, the letter W is usually the second letter after the other consonant, if we keep in mind that WH and QU were originally HW and CW the pattern holds.

■Audio and full text: link.mingpao.com/15488.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)