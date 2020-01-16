A Little English：The People, the Horse, the Ox, and the Dog‧3

In desperation, the villains (流氓) threw some of the illicit (違禁的) cargo overboard, to lighten their craft. A big wooden crate filled with live chickens, ducks and geese fell into the sea. It hit the water with such force that the crate burst apart and planks of wood and fluttering fowl were bobbing on the waves.

''Fly!'' honked the geese. ''Let's head for the shore!''

''Quick, let's go!'' quacked the ducks and were about to follow when they heard the chickens' frantic clucking.

''Help, help! We're very poor fliers and will never be able to make it that far!''

''Then swim,'' called the ducks and the geese. ''We'll all swim together and head for land.''

''But we can't swim at all!'' cried the poor chickens, clinging to the floating planks. ''Oh, please save us!''

The horse, ox and dog, all excellent swimmers, were about to plunge into the sea and rescue the chickens from drowning. The birds could be ferried to shore safely on their broad backs. At that moment, they saw that the geese and ducks each took charge of a wooden plank on which perched a few chickens, claws digging in, holding on for dear life. Slowly but surely, the feathered fleet (艦隊) made it to the beach and the rescue operation was a great success. The birds chattered happily, grateful that they had twice escaped from the jaws of death: they did not end up being someone's dinner and by working together, the whole group was now safe.

The three mythical beasts were deeply touched and commented to one another, ''The animals here show the same sort of kindness which people once showed us long ago. When there is a great crisis, we hope humans will also be able to put aside their differences and show true kindness to those around them.''

■ Something to：DISCUSS

Do you know the Chinese expression '雞同鴨講' (chickens talking to ducks)? Even though both are domestic fowl, people assume there is no communication possible between them. Actually, it's not true. Others may not ''speak our language'', share our beliefs, or even be of the same species, but we can respect and care for each other all the same. Look up some cases of unlikely animal friendships. There are stories and images which will warm your heart.

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)