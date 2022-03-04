名人教英文：To have someone's ear 獲某人聽信

凱南：昨晚有沒有看電視新聞？

Abby: No, I was at my yoga class. What about it?

艾比：沒有，我當時在上瑜伽課。什麼新聞？

Kenan: There was a clip of the MP Jim Biggs speaking in the debate in parliament about the stricter Covid regulations the government wants to bring in.

凱南：有一段國會辯論錄影，論政府加強新冠疫病防範措施的計劃，影片中可見議員吉姆•比格斯發言。

Abby: Oh, I've heard of him. He's an extreme libertarian, isn't he.

艾比：哦，這個人我也聽過。他是個極端自由主義者，對吧。

Kenan: Yes, and it's not just him. There's a whole group of them who think like him.

凱南：不錯，而這樣的極端自由主義者不止他一人。很多人想法都和他一樣。

Abby: So, what did he say?

艾比：那他在議會上說什麼？

Kenan: Well, he was arguing against stricter Covid regulations, like the compulsory wearing of masks in shops and on public transport. He said it should be a matter of individual choice.

凱南：他反對更嚴格的新冠疫病防範措施，例如在商店裏及公共交通工具上規定戴口罩。他說個人應有權自由選擇。

Abby: Well, with this new, more dangerous Covid variant coming in, most people I know are in favour of stricter regulations.

艾比：目前出現了新的、更危險的變種新冠病毒，我認識的人多數都贊成加強防範措施。

Kenan: Well, exactly. But the problem is, Biggs and his group have the prime minister's ear.

凱南：對得很。問題是，首相聽信比格斯這派人的話。

Abby: Oh that's bad if the regulations are made less strict because of their influence on him.

艾比：如果首相受他們影響，令防疫措施不夠嚴格，那就糟了。◆

To have someone's ear 直譯是「有某人的耳朵」，或作 to get/win someone's ear (得到某人的耳朵) ，意思是「所言多獲某人聽取」，而那「某人」一般是有權勢者，例如：(1) As long as he had the ear of the manager, my chances of promotion were slim (他一天獲經理信任，我一天就沒有什麼升職機會) 。(2) Having won the ear of the president, the arms dealers urged him to join the war (軍火商得到了總統聽信，就慫恿他參戰) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

