Editorial：Private Hospitals Should Join COVID Battle

Both the public and private medical sectors are part of Hong Kong's healthcare system. Most doctors in private hospitals accumulated experience in public hospitals. For them, public hospitals are like the academies where they were trained. About 50% of all serving doctors in Hong Kong work in private organisations. 45% devoted themselves to public hospitals, but they are responsible for taking care of nearly 90% of the patients in Hong Kong. People in the industry often say that the problem lies with the poor management of the Hospital Authority (HA). However, public hospitals are currently overwhelmed and on the verge of collapse. At such a critical juncture of life or death, we should not focus on what differentiates one from the other or wrangle over petty matters. The customary practice of public hospitals being solely responsible for treating COVID-19 patients should not be the reason for private hospitals to refuse to admit infected people, especially those with mild symptoms.

Some experts once pointed out that private hospitals could spend money to convert some places into isolation wards. But the response from private hospitals was lukewarm. Even on the issue of helping to admit non-COVID patients from public hospitals, private hospitals seemed to show more initiative only after they received donations from the funds of tycoons. One of the reasons commonly cited by private hospitals for refusing to admit patients with COVID is that their hospitals are small in scale and lack negative pressure wards. Yet, there are also some large-scale private hospitals in Hong Kong that are already equipped with some isolation wards and excellent protective equipment. In terms of appliances alone, there is no reason why even just one COVID patient cannot be admitted.

There are 13 private hospitals in Hong Kong. Altogether they have about 5,000 beds, equivalent to one-sixth of the number of beds in public hospitals. While people of the private hospital sector can say that their own capacity is limited, we are at such a critical juncture of the pandemic that they should try their best to help with what they've got—they mustn't refuse to help just because they think it wouldn't make a huge difference. Those in the private hospital sector might worry that if an infection occurs in the hospital, a large number of doctors and nurses will have to be isolated, which will affect their operations. But now is a different time. When one-fifth of Hong Kong's population may have already been infected, all parties also need to adjust to the circumstances rather than be stuck in a groove.

Hong Kong is in a state of dire emergency. All resources must be mobilised to fight the pandemic. Private hospitals should give their full support by offering manpower or beds, whichever is available. The HA has called on private sector medical staff to assist in the anti-epidemic fight as part-timers or in other ways, but the response has not been enthusiastic. Some private sector medical staff said that the government did not lay down the specific work arrangements, leaving them confused. The authorities are responsible for offering more explanations. At the same time, private hospitals should take the initiative by encouraging employees to heed the call to join the fight instead of watching from the sidelines.

明報社評 2022.3.3：抗疫不分彼此 私院支援有責

第五波疫情確診再破新高，單日死亡人數高見3位數。流行病學分析推算，疫情未來一周將達到高峰，每日實際染疫人數或達18萬，公院醫療系統不勝負荷，私營醫療系統有責任全力相助，不能只說自身難保諸多推搪，變相只顧自己。

公私營醫療部門都是本港醫療系統的一環，絕大部分私院醫生，都是在公院累積經驗。對他們來說，公院就是培訓過他們的少林寺。全港在職醫生約有五成於私營機構工作，效力公院的有四成半，卻要照顧全港接近九成病人，業界常說問題在於醫管局管理不善，惟當下公院不勝負荷瀕臨崩潰，危急存亡之秋，不應再分彼此，斤斤計較。公院專責收治新冠病人的「慣例」，不應成為私院拒收感染者，特別是輕症者的理由。

曾有專家指出，私院可花錢將部分地方改裝為隔離病房，惟未見私院積極響應；即使幫手收治公院非染疫病患，私院似乎也是在富豪基金捐款後，才積極多一點。私院拒收新冠病人，常見理據之一是醫院規模小，缺乏負壓病房，可是本港亦不乏一些有規模的私家醫院，它們本來就有一些隔離病房，並有優良防感染裝備，單論硬件，看不到為何染疫者「一個不能收」。

香港13間私院，合計約有5000張牀位，相當於公院牀位六分之一，業界可以說自身容納力有限，可是疫下非常時期，幫得就應該盡幫，勿以善小而不為。私院也許擔心，萬一院內出現感染，大量醫護要隔離，影響經營，但此一時彼一時，當全港可能已有五分之一人口染疫，各方亦要因時制宜，不能墨守成規。

現在香港十萬火急，必須總動員抗疫，私院應該鼎力相助，有人出人、有牀出牀。醫管局呼籲私家醫護以兼職等方式協助抗疫，反應未見踴躍。有私家醫護表示，政府沒有列明具體工作安排，令他們感到困惑，當局有責任多作說明，與此同時，私院亦應主動配合，多些鼓勵員工響應呼籲，而不是作壁上觀。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

incumbent on/upon：necessary as a duty for (someone)

be stuck in a groove：to be unable to change sth that you have been doing the same way for a long time and that has become boring

dire：very serious

