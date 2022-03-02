Editorial : Announce Compulsory Universal Testing Details Early

In a bid to reduce the burden on public hospitals, the government has adopted a new policy of encouraging citizens to do rapid antigen tests (RAT) and to self-isolate at home. But because of the inadequate supporting measures, people have complained that the hotlines are almost unreachable and that there is insufficient assistance, hence they have no one to turn to for help. So far, the registration platform for reporting RAT-related positive results has not been set up yet. Unaware of this, many citizens who cannot distinguish between the positive results of nucleic acid tests and that of RATs flocked to fill out the electronic declaration form at the Centre for Health Protection's "Communicable Disease Public Interface", which is supposed to receive only reports of positive results from nucleic acid tests, resulting in utter chaos.

Chief Executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said the day before yesterday (28 February) that the biggest goal of the compulsory universal testing scheme is to achieve "zero COVID". She said that the government was still assessing the necessity of imposing a lockdown on citizens when the time comes and refining the details of the proposal. The said proposal will have four targets. First, it has to be conducted thoroughly and on a compulsory rather than voluntary basis. Second, it has to be done speedily and cannot be dragged on for a long time. Third, everything must be in order. Scenes of long queues outside testing centres must not occur. Fourth, it has to be effective. There must be sufficient isolating facilities if we are to allow people isolating at home to move to isolation centres. The authorities are said to be studying the possibility of completing all three rounds of testing within one week or so. A considerable degree of "lockdown" will be imposed during that time, but citizens going out to buy necessities, consult doctors, and the like as well as people associated with anti-epidemic efforts and food provision will be exempted. The financial market will also operate as usual.

After all, this will be the first compulsory universal testing order in Hong Kong's history. It will involve equally enormous manpower and resources together with extremely high requirements of various coordination and supporting arrangements. For example, to achieve the best results, the government must dispatch enough law enforcement forces and post them along major traffic routes for them to do their jobs. The penalties for violating the stay-at-home order must have a sufficient deterrent effect. Door-to-door specimen collection must also be arranged for people like elderly people who are physically unfit to leave home. Manpower must also be allocated for the provision of psychological counselling to citizens. While the mainland can send people to help carry out specimen collection and lab tests, the authorities cannot make somebody else do the work of maintaining order, coordination and organisation. Whether the authorities have given thorough considerations in refining the details of the scheme and whether it can be implemented on point will determine the success or failure of compulsory universal testing. The government must announce the details of the scheme as early as possible so that the people can prepare themselves. Only then can this pivotal battle be fought well.

■Glossary

生字

purported : that has been stated to have happened or to be true, when this might not be the case

flock (to do sth) : to go or gather together somewhere in large numbers

pivotal : of great importance because other things depend on it