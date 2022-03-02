Common Nonsense：Swordsman, alas, mole!

Chor Yuen launched and sustained a film genre which shall render him to be remembered as a film auteur. He authored the genre of swordsman-cum-mole/spy/undercover movies with dozens of custom martial arts films based on the novels of Gu Lung (古龍) and shot efficiently at Shaw Brothers' Studio. No smart introduction to this genre could outwit a synopsis of his Jade Tiger (《白玉老虎》) made in 1977, though it must be a loud spoiler for the uninitiated. Watch out:

The Big Wind House (大風堂) is the leading orthodox school in the martial universe known as Kong Wu (江湖). The Tang House (唐家堡) is not just its rival but even the very evil force behind the manufacture of poison and assassination weapons. By mischievous means and tactical moves, the Tang House is rapidly dominating Kong Wu and it won't stop short of becoming the only power to be feared. The film opens with the night when the Big Wind House is holding a wedding banquet for its young master, Fearless. Soon the uninvited delegation of the Tang arrives with a dear present. The present is a pledge from the Tang telling all the guests and families at the banquet that whoever takes the severed head of the Big Wind master to the Tang would be rewarded for a sum he or she couldn't resist! Drama in the vein of Agatha Christie erupts minutes later when the Big Wind master is found dead in his study, head of course severed and gone. Also gone is the master's sworn brother, Blade, who hitherto served as number two of the House. It's Blade who takes the master's head to the Tang where he is welcomed, rewarded, trusted and established as the senior management of the poison business. Blade is the traitor, murderer and now the poison maker! Fearless, the surviving son of the dead master, vows to take noble but definitely bloody revenge against the Tang and Blade. He changes his identity and makes his way into the Tang House (thanks to the absence of social media in Kong Wu, Fearless's face isn't everywhere and won't be recognised! And for some interesting reasons he has no chance to meet Blade face to face in the big Tang House). To make things faster, he conveniently opts for the easy path to power (he shall be forgiven as the film only has 90 minutes to run!) by falling in love with the young and beautiful daughter of the Tang. He's now a murdered father's son, a loner, an unfaithful husband, and a mole/spy/undercover for his grave cause of seeking justice by revenge! There, understandably, shall be no bigger contrast than what lies between him and Blade.

Eventually one night Fearless, masked and armed, sneaks into Blade's chamber and is ready to avenge his father's murder. Swords crossed and both Fearless and Blade find their ways to defy the force of gravity handsomely. Then...alas, it's Blade's blade that lands on Fearless's throat but it just hangs there, not proceeding for another millimetre to kill the young master. The young master turns to stone as we the audience all do. Blade slowly whispers, ''Have you forgotten one very thing, the Jade Tiger?'' (Pardon me that I have absolutely forgotten to introduce you to the namesake legacy called Jade Tiger which is a petite accessory the murdered master used to keep and there's a secret roll embedded in it!)

Blade lowers his blade and swiftly passes the Jade Tiger to Fearless. Fearless breaks open the poor tiger and finds the roll. He unrolls it and we all read together the message left by the dead master to his living son:

/ ''My dear boy,

It's I and only I who could sever my own head! I have entrusted my severed head to my sworn brother, your faithful uncle, and asked for his great favour to pose himself as a traitor. He's not. He's here to be the mole for our House to eliminate the Tang. Follow his orders, son!

Your loving dead father'' /

Fearless is even more stunned after reading this with us. He turns silent but his voiceover doesn't: ''What's the truth and what's not? Moments ago I thought Blade was the filthy traitor. But now I shall listen to his orders.''

Chor Yuen loves such identity crises, moral ambiguity and the relentless moral relativism which seems to be totally absent in his earlier works like The Great Devotion (《可憐天下父母心》) in the 60s. Did time change him or did he become more sophisticated with time? I don't know, but his swordsman-cum-mole genre gives me unrivalled excitement and unmitigated pleasure. I treat Gu Lung as our Chinese equivalent of Agatha Christie, Ian Fleming and John le Carré. Chor Yuen tells such stories in images with compressed scenes if not budgets.

The director has definitely inspired a boy with how storytelling could be intriguing and enthralling.

■ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.

