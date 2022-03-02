名人教英文：美右翼反疫苗示威

作者指，長期吸煙的共和黨人Lee Haywood本來認同疫苗有效減低重症，亦已接種疫苗。然而，今年1月他出席反疫苗活動，並高舉「疫苗殺人」(Vaccines kill) 和「停止疫苗大屠殺」(Stop the Vaccine Holocaust) 標語。他表示並非反對「接種疫苗」，而是認為容許政府「核心人員」(deep in the bowels of the government) 行使權力強迫民眾接種疫苗及佩戴口罩是「對人們的侮辱」(slap everybody in the face)。Bowel的字面意思是「腸道」，在文中則指「……的內部」，如bowels of the ship（船隻底部）。Slap in the face是慣用語(idiom)，意思為「一記耳光」，常作「侮辱、打擊」的意思，如the team saw the loss as a slap in the face（隊伍視今次落敗為恥辱）。

文章續指，反疫苗接種運動使各右翼分子團結起來。反疫苗接種群體本是右翼內的「邊緣」(fringe) 組織，但隨時間推移成功調整定位為「抵制權力、政府濫權的群體」(opponent of mandates and government overreach)。Fringe是「……的邊緣、次要」的意思，如northern fringe（北部邊緣）。Government overreach是政治學常用語，指「超出權力範圍的事情」。參與反疫苗接種運動的組織多元化，如佩戴極右組織「驕傲男孩」(Proud Boys)「徽章」(insignia)的男孩旁就有一堆戴着花冠、手持「母熊反對權力授權」(Mama Bears Against Mandates) 標語的女士忙着自拍。Insignia指「權位標誌、徽章」，如insignia of the school（校徽）。Mama bear意思為母熊，引伸指過度保護孩子的母親，與「虎媽」(tiger mom) 及直升機家長 (helicopter parent) 相近。

反疫苗接種運動將「右翼內部的雜亂取態」(motley cross section of the right) 表露得一覽無遺，亦是右翼群體內「定義政治身分的指標」(defining marker of political identity)。Motley是「混雜的」的意思，如motley collection of old books（混雜的舊書籍）；cross section是「剖面圖、橫切面」的意思，如用來顯示地球內部構造的cross section of the Earth（地球剖面圖）。

文末，作者再次引述共和黨眾議院參選人Haywood，指反疫苗接種運動歸根究柢實為反政府運動，是反政府陣營發聲和尋求公義的契機。

