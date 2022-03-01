Editorial：Impose Lockdown to Cut Off Transmission Chains

The SAR government announced yesterday (28 February) that the number of confirmed cases was 34,462. Citizens have become indifferent to words such as ''critical juncture'' and ''incomparably serious''. Department of Health officials even announced the infection rate of the elderly, especially that of unvaccinated elderly people, as a way of urging citizens to waste no time to get vaccinated. While this is the correct publicity campaign to run, it does not target the failure of the ''StayHomeSafe'' Scheme. Worse still, the details of the implementation of home isolation further reveal the sloppiness and maladministration of the policy.

Due to an overwhelmed healthcare system and the severe shortage of isolation facilities, more than 100,000 infected people have to be quarantined at home. The government calls on patients to report their personal and family information to the authorities, promising to send out packages of supplies and electronic bracelets as soon as possible. However, many people have not received any response for four or five days despite having reported their results after they learned from their rapid tests that they had caught the virus. As they might be asymptomatic or mildly ill, they still go about their lives or even go to work as usual until the government issues a quarantine order. There are some who have heeded the government's appeal for them to stay home, but they also move about in the community when they need to go shopping or dine out, thus becoming virus spreaders. Department of Health officials have apologised for the delays in sending out supply kits, but their countermeasure has simply been to urge patients to submit their information again and wait patiently.

As of yesterday, it is disappointing that Department of Health officials were still calling on home-isolating patients to stay at home without coming up with any countermeasures. The strict implementation of a quarantine order should be a two-pronged approach that involves both the carrot and the stick. Many patients also want to cooperate with the government in the anti-epidemic fight and do not wish to spread the virus to others, but they cannot replenish daily necessities without setting foot outside their houses. The government should send supplies to them or give them coupons for takeaway food from fast-food restaurants and arrange for riders to deliver meals and other daily necessities. At the same time, more inspections should be carried out to check whether the patients are wearing electronic wristbands, and notices for fines should be issued if necessary.

At present, the SAR government is discussing how to implement the measures of mandatory citywide testing. Different departments are still in the process of amending the specific practices among them. However, simply how Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said yesterday that she would not rule out the implementation of a lockdown immediately caused many citizens to panic buy and stock up on food. It may be true that for the mandatory citywide testing scheme to achieve its desired outcomes, it may need to be accompanied by a lockdown. However, how can such an important policy affecting 7.4 million people in Hong Kong be disclosed via what seemed to be a Freudian slip? Mandatory citywide testing has never been done in Hong Kong before, and it is indeed difficult to know where to start. This is a fact. Many practices that may have a significant impact, such as whether to send test samples to the mainland for examination, need to be discussed at length. In any event, it is not right to throw out an ill-thought-out suggestion carelessly.

明報社評 2022.3.1：居家隔離不禁足 傳播鏈無限蔓延

目前估計有10多萬感染者仍然在社區「自由流動」散播病毒，當務之急是對這些患者嚴格執行禁足令，否則傳播鏈將繼續無限蔓延，全民檢測也難以一竟全功。

特區政府昨天公布確診宗數為34,462，市民對「危急時刻」、「無比嚴峻」等字眼已經麻木，衛生署官員還公布了長者的感染比例，特別是長者沒有接種疫苗的感染比例，以此呼籲市民趕緊接種疫苗，這種宣傳策略是對的，但並非針對「居安抗疫」的失敗，而且從居家隔離的執行細節，更加暴露出行政失當的「無用功」。

由於醫療系統爆煲，隔離設施嚴重不足，導致超過10萬的感染者要居家隔離，政府呼籲患者呈報個人以及家人資料，承諾盡快送出物資包及電子手環。很多通過快速測試得知成為確診者呈報資料後，四五天都沒有得到回應，他們或許是無症狀或者輕症，在政府發出檢疫令前，如常生活甚至上班，也有聽從呼籲居家隔離，但需要購物或進餐時，也會到社區活動，成為病毒傳播者。衛生署官員對延遲發出物資包表示歉意，但對策只是呼籲這類患者再次呈報資料，耐心等候。

衛生署官員直到昨天還是呼籲居家隔離患者留在家中，卻毫無應對措施，實在令人失望。嚴格執行禁足令應該是「胡蘿蔔與大棒」雙管齊下，很多患者也想配合抗疫，不希望將病毒傳染給其他人，但足不出戶則生活用品無以為繼，政府應該給他們送物資，也可以給他們快餐店的外賣券，由速遞員送餐及其他生活物資，同時加強巡查他們是否已經戴上電子手環，必要時發出罰款通知單。

現時特區政府正在商議如何落實全民強檢的措施，具體做法尚在不同部門互相修訂過程中，但食衛局長陳肇始昨天一句不排除要實施禁足，立即引發眾多市民爭相購物儲糧。全民強檢可能真的需要禁足令作為配合才能奏效，但影響全港740萬市民的重大政策，怎麼就在一句好像是「說漏嘴」中透露呢？香港從來沒有做過全民強檢，確實不知從何入手，這是事實，很多可能影響重大的做法，諸如檢測樣本是否送內地化驗，這些都需要從長計議，但不能將一個不成熟的建議漫不經心的隨便一說。

/ Glossary / 生字 /

sloppiness：the fact of showing a lack of care, thought or effort

replenish sth：to make sth full again by replacing what has been used

throw sth out：to say sth in a way that suggests you have not given it a lot of thought

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)