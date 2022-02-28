Editorial：Be Well-prepared to Welcome Mainland Anti-Epidemic Support

For several days in a row, the number of confirmed COVID patients has remained in five-digits, and it has been climbing gradually. Every inch of the emergency rooms that could possibly fit a person has been used up, and still there is not enough space. Hospital beds are already full. Such being the case, it has become inevitable that the government's anti-epidemic strategy has to ''take a step back'' to allow patients with mild symptoms to be discharged earlier, thus freeing up beds for patients who are more in need. Although the time between the onset of Omicron symptoms and their disappearance has indeed shortened, six or seven days of hospitalisation is perhaps already the minimum.

Another inevitable change is that a large number of patients with mild symptoms will need to be transferred either to community isolation and treatment facilities where they are given the most basic medical care, or to isolation centres and hotels for medical observation. Most of the confirmed COVID patients can only stay at home and be on their own. This manner of approach, which has been dubbed as the ''triage method'', can only reduce the pressure on the healthcare system and medical staff on the basis of allowing some cases to be out of sight, out of mind. When the number of confirmed diagnoses continues to increase exponentially, even more people might die in home isolation. When that happens, the government will no longer be able to turn a blind eye to the situation.

Before the implementation of mandatory citywide testing, makeshift hospitals can indeed play a role in triage, but the key is to scale up outpatient services for special diseases rather than let citizens go through the entire procedure of getting tested, declaring their results, undergoing quarantine, taking medicine, and monitoring progress all by themselves while waiting for their test results to become negative. At present, it turns out there are more than 1,000 residents of nursing homes for the elderly and those for the disabled who cannot return to their care homes after being discharged from hospital, and need to be sent to temporary centres. These centres need nursing staff, and nursing homes have in fact been understaffed for a long time. The infection of 800 employees has only exacerbated the problem of manpower shortage.

Now the Hong Kong Hospital Authority has an acute shortage of medical staff. Also, the infection of 2,776 staff and the rise in confirmed cases by tens of thousands every day are making matters worse. Healthcare workers are under unprecedented work pressure. They are still able to take good care of patients nevertheless, and the public should really be thankful to frontline workers. The fifth wave of the pandemic is hitting the city mercilessly. The news we are seeing now is no different from the situation we saw in Wuhan two years ago. What citizens need now is not lamentation and sighs, but for the government to come up with practical countermeasures, such as how to do a good job of tackling all kinds of possible situations that will arise in the mandatory citywide testing scheme. Everything that is pre-planned will succeed; all will fail if there is no planning. As long as the government comes up with various contingency plans and makes early preparations, there will be no hurdle that cannot be overcome, and there will be no reason why Hong Kong cannot survive this.

明報社評 2022.2.28：盡快做好協調準備 迎內地支援隊來港

香港昨天又創紀錄有26,026宗確診個案，更壞的消息是，不知道何時見頂。雷霆萬鈞的疫情已經令到幾乎所有的隔離與救治設施爆煲，造成到急症室求診的病人「急不來」，要求到隔離中心的確診患者只能跟家人隔開短距離。

確診人數已經連續好幾天在5位數逐步攀升，急症室每一吋能放人的地方都已經塞滿，仍然不敷應用，醫院牀位已經爆滿。政府的抗疫策略，無可選擇要再「退一步」，讓病徵輕微的提前出院，騰出病牀給更有需要的病人。雖然Omicron從發病到病徵消退時間確實縮短了，但住院六七天或許已經是退無可退。

無可避免的改變還有，將大量病徵輕微的患者移送到社會隔離治療設施，給予最基本的醫護照顧，或者到隔離中心及酒店接受醫學觀察，絕大部分的確診者只能留在家裏，一切靠自己。這種被稱為「分層分流」的做法，只能在「眼不見為淨」的情况下降低醫療系統和醫護人員的壓力，當確診人數繼續以幾何級數上升，或許會有更多的人在居家隔離中病逝，政府再閉上眼睛也不可能「眼不見」。

在實施全民強檢之前，方艙醫院確實可以起到分流的作用，但關鍵是增加專科門診的數量，而不是讓市民「檢測、申報、隔離、服藥、監察進度」全部都自我完成並等待「自我轉陰」。現在過千名原來在護老院及殘疾人士院舍的院友從醫院出院後，不能返回院舍，需要被送到臨時中心，這些中心需要護理員，而且院舍原來就長期招聘不足，加上疫情800名員工染疫，人手短缺問題更形嚴重。

現在香港醫管局醫護人員奇缺，加上有2776人染疫，每天以萬計增加的確診人數，實在是雪上加霜，醫護人員的工作壓力空前，能照顧好患者，市民確實需要「感恩前線」。第五波疫情無情襲來，現在看到的新聞，跟兩年前看到武漢疫情所出現的各種情况無異，眼下市民需要的不是唏噓和感嘆，而是政府拿出切實可行的應對措施，包括如何做好全民強檢將會出現的各種可能情况，凡事預則立，不預則廢，只要做好各種預案，提前做好應對的準備，沒有不能跨過的坎，香港沒有理由挺不過來。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

onslaught：a strong or violent attack

triage：(in a hospital) the process of deciding how seriously ill or injured a person is, so that the most serious cases can be treated first

makeshift：used temporarily for a particular purpose because the real thing is not available

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)