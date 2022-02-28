英語雞精班：Writing Difficulties 書寫困頓

Writing, or really any form of creativity, is a whimsical act. The effort to fill a page is not always mustered up; the product very often unsatisfactory. As this book's ''Liminal'' (閾限) says, it seems to be up to the muses that are sadly, fleeting forms of ''a line, a fragment, an idea, a metaphor'' that ''come without warning'' and ''dissipate unless documented''.

Thus begins the journey of 11 writers trying to cling to shreds of meaning to overcome their struggles. It could be the difficulty of writing dialogue, diaspora, depression, holding onto memory or time, or fighting the oppressive hold of urban stress. Yet the more they try to pin meaning down on paper in streams of consciousness, fragmented prose, anecdotes, the more the words look like a jumble of meaningless syllables, tumbling into a dark abyss like that in ''To Fall'' (墜落).

But there's a fundamental irony to this attempt, futile as it is, to navigate the difficulty of writing with writing, which I am firmly convinced to be deliberate: the action of writing itself breaks the spell of a writer's block. And isn't that something.

