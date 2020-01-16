Idiom Magic：TURN AROUND 回轉; 掉頭

【明報專訊】It was a pleasant day and Jaime was gliding (滑翔) low over the countryside when he heard the sound of someone at play. He changed course to investigate (調查), and who should come along but Angela. ''I saw a girl with a big net, so I had to turn around to get away,'' Jaime explained. To turn around is to change direction (方向) and go back. ''I almost caught an angel,'' Angela was to tell people, ''but when it saw me it turned around and escaped!''