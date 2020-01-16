Australian in HK：Wear a mask ... and a Cross!

We should be vaccinated. I have had 3 shots. But can anything more be done to stop the virus from devastating Hong Kong, devastating the economy as well as people's lives?

Over the past few weeks I have ministered to several dozen people who are Covid positive. But I have yet to meet anyone who wears a Cross publicly (around the neck or on clothing) and has tested positive.

Not magic, just trust in Someone who said that his Cross would save us in the same way as the image made by Moses in the desert saved people afflicted by fiery serpents.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

