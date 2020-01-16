Mona's Musings：COVID-void

Since the fifth wave of COVID hit, our city has been forced into a ''summer holiday'' where school, businesses, and work were largely ordered to stop. A city void of its usual crowds, happenings and vitality has left us disoriented. Weeks into solitude, my brain has entered an eerie state of cognitive dissonance that separates headline news from ''reality''. What good is there to be concerned about the news? My opinions cannot exert a mark on reality. They don't even earn me the usual remarks from quick-witted friends over amiable drinks. My routine has come to resemble my late grandmother's, where meals took centre stage. Assuming no one is interested in my food intake, I wonder what would interest my readers. I flipped through many pages and devoured many Netflix series. Nothing left a mark.

Slowly, my initial frustration subsided into amusement: aren't we just bad with solitude and boredom? Even with all the news and entertainment at our fingertips, we are capable of feeling extreme boredom. As we continuously feed our brains with more information, have we stopped for a moment to ask the brain what it desires? As much as I treasure intellect, it doesn't seem to be the answer. Perhaps what we are looking for isn't ''information'', but ''engagement''. We relate to information by processing it together with the human reality surrounding us. Failing that, information is only cold irrelevant data. The mind would much rather spend its efforts on food.

So that is my meagre takeaway from the restrictive reality: humans are more social than we would like to admit. Without it, we may not even manage to stay curious— something I've wrongly believed to be an innate quality. I am rather disappointed by this new discovery.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

