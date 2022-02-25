Editorial：Uncertain Trajectories of Russia Invading Ukraine

If we take Russia, which straddles Europe and Asia, out of the equation, Ukraine is the country with the largest territory in Europe. Not only is it an important ''breadbasket'' of Eastern Europe, but it is also where the natural gas pipelines for Europe pass through. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has come as a shock to the global stock market, as oil prices soared above US$100. Many uncertainties surround how the situation will unfold, for it depends not only on Russia's agenda, but also on the West's reaction. Ukraine is a member of the United Nations (UN). Whatever the reason, one sovereign state's attack on another sovereign state violates the UN Charter and will be rightly condemned. After Vladimir Putin's dispatch of troops this time, whatever the final outcome might be, the geopolitical situation in Europe will never be the same.

Any war must have its distant and immediate causes. From the perspective of the West and the Kyiv government, the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the recognition of two separatist ''regimes'' in Eastern Ukraine was only Vladimir Putin's first step to rebuild the former Soviet Union. In November last year, a heavy presence of Russian military began to gather, aiming to look for an excuse to launch an all-out war and annex the entire Ukraine.

More than ten years ago, the Kremlin once promoted the formation of a so-called ''Russia-Ukraine-Belarus Customs Union''. The 2014 anti-Russia revolution in Ukraine scuppered the plan. Back then, when the Russian army annexed Crimea, the focus was to maintain military power in the Black Sea, while fostering pro-Russian ''regimes'' in Eastern Ukraine paved the way for future military intervention to overturn the situation. Although the separatist ''regimes'' in Eastern Ukraine and the Kyiv government signed the Minsk Agreement, the armies from the two sides have never abided by the ceasefire agreement. In 2008, Russia sent troops to Georgia on the pretext of preventing the Georgian army from attacking the pro-Russian separatist region of South Ossetia. This time around, Putin first recognised Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine as independent states. He then immediately responded to the demands of the pro-Russian regimes in the two regions by sending troops to Ukraine, employing basically the same modus operandi. The war in Georgia back then lasted for about a week. The Russian army advanced like a hot knife cutting through butter, even approaching the capital of Georgia at one point. Georgia had no choice but to accept South Ossetia as an ''independent country'', and the then pro-US regime also collapsed because of the military defeat.

The fact that Europe relies on Russia for gas supply cannot be changed overnight. The cold winter has not yet passed. If Europe imposes the toughest sanctions on Russia, Russia will also be able to impose countermeasures. It is very likely that Putin believes that now is the best time to send troops.

Putin has claimed that the purpose of the military operation this time is to demilitarise Ukraine and that he has no intention of occupying it. Given the fact that the battlefield is a place for the cunning, it is difficult to know whether Putin truly meant what he said. Many European countries and the US have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have vowed to impose severe sanctions. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, a hallmark of Russian-European cooperation, has also become a target of sanctions. However, as Russia has taken the gamble in battle, the West's sanctions must have also been part of the Kremlin's calculations.

明報社評 2022.2.25：俄軍攻烏戰局難測 華府回應陷入兩難

烏克蘭危機急轉直下，俄羅斯展開「特別軍事行動」，烏東起烽煙，首都基輔等地軍事設施及機場捱炸。西方斥俄國發動全面戰爭，俄羅斯總統普京則稱這是支援烏東分離政權抗敵，目標是令烏克蘭非軍事化而非佔領。

若不計橫跨歐亞的俄羅斯，烏克蘭是歐洲領土最大的國家，既是東歐重要「糧倉」，也是歐洲天然氣輸送管道所經之地，俄烏戰事震撼環球股市，油價急升破百美元，事態發展充滿懸念，既要視乎俄方目的，亦看西方反應。烏克蘭是聯合國成員國，一個主權國攻擊另一個主權國，有違聯合國憲章，無論有何理由，必惹責難。普京今次出兵，不論結局為何，歐洲地緣政治形勢，從此不再一樣。

任何戰爭必有遠因近因。從西方及基輔政府視角，普京為求重建前蘇聯帝國，2014年吞併克里米亞支持烏東兩個分離政權，不過是第一步，去年11月俄軍開始集結重兵，目標就是找藉口發動全面戰爭，吞併整個烏克蘭。

10多年前克宮曾推動組建所謂「俄烏白俄關稅聯盟」，2014年烏克蘭反俄革命令計劃毁於一旦。當年俄軍吞併克里米亞，放眼的是保持黑海軍事勢力；扶植烏東親俄政權，則為日後軍事介入扭轉局面埋下伏筆。烏東分離政權與基輔政府雖簽署了明斯克協議，惟兩軍從無恪守停火。2008年，俄國以阻止格魯吉亞軍攻打親俄分離地區南奧塞梯為由，出兵格國，這次普京先承認烏東頓涅茨克和盧甘斯克為獨立國，旋即應兩地親俄政權要求，出兵烏克蘭，基本是同一套路。當年格魯吉亞戰事持續約一周，俄軍勢如破竹，一度逼近格國首都，格國唯有變相接受南奧塞梯「自成一國」，當時的親美政權亦因戰敗倒台。

歐洲依賴俄國供氣，非一時三刻可改，寒冬未過，倘若歐洲去盡制裁，俄方也有反制本錢。普京大有可能認為，現在正是出兵最佳時機。

普京聲稱今次軍事行動，目的是令烏克蘭非軍事化，無意佔領。戰場爾虞我詐，普京之言虛實莫辨。歐美多國抨擊俄軍侵烏，矢言嚴厲制裁，標誌俄歐合作的北溪二油氣管道項目，亦成制裁對象，惟俄方既然兵行險着，西方制裁肯定亦在克宮計算之內。

/ Glossary / 生字 /

instigate：to make sth start or happen (officially)

straddle：to cross, or exist on both sides of, a river, a road or an area of land

breadbasket：the part of a country or region that produces large amounts of food, especially grain, for the rest of the country or region

