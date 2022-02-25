Coming Up for Air：My Greatest Fear

It didn't take long for me to realise that this anger had a different source, unrelated to the lack of hot water. It was the anger of having had to leave our home of several years where we made lifelong friends and found ourselves part of a supportive, loving community. And it was also the anger of being unmoored, unsettled, and displaced: having to live month-to-month out of suitcases and borrowed things.

I wonder sometimes if we are living the lives of refugees. But to claim that status would be anathema to me; the equivalent of the millionaire claiming he is oppressed and poor because he needs to pay too much in taxes. My wife and I grew up in the United States. We have family and friends here. We know the lay of the land. We arrived in the country with our two children, money in savings, and all the personal possessions we wanted to bring with us. We are not refugees.

Yet there is still a profound and uneasy sense of displacement. Not the kind of displacement one experiences when arriving in a foreign land for the first time. It is the displacement of uncertainty, of confusion, of baggage from the distant and immediate past. Above all, it is a displacement of fear.

But fear of what? Catching COVID? Having moved to a place that doesn't welcome us like Hong Kong did? Getting gunned down in broad daylight, the victim of a mass shooting? Being racially profiled and then hunted down like prey in the wild? Sending my children to school day after day with the nagging worry of that dreaded phone call? 'This is to inform you that the school is currently in lockdown. Do not rush to the school and do not call. We will call with further instructions and updates as we have them.'

Or perhaps it is a kind of residual fear, leftover from my days in Hong Kong. One I'd probably describe as a 'fear of state', which stayed with me until the very end as I handed my passport over to the border control agent in an empty, lifeless airport while exchanging wary glances with the three immigration officers standing guard behind him, their arms crossed, watching and waiting.

Everyone knows at least one inspirational saying meant to keep at bay this paralysing feeling we call fear: we have nothing to fear but fear itself; to live in fear is a fate worse than death; I have nothing to fear because I've done nothing wrong. All of which can provide some solace during difficult times. But then what?

A few days ago, Jenny called a local public school to ask about enrolling our kids there mid-semester. She explained that we did not have the required proof of residence because we had just moved from Hong Kong and were still living in a temporary housing situation. It was an odd and unique situation, to be sure. The administrator to whom Jenny spoke racked her brain to think of a comparable case, and the one she finally came up with had to do with a family whose house had burned down. Very symbolic and not altogether inaccurate for what's happened to Hong Kong since 2019, I thought.

But the truth is that the house has been burning down for some time now. In Hong Kong, in the United States, and in many other places around the world. When this has happened in the past people have come together not just to build back what was lost but to build it back better and stronger.

This, we know, is the best way to overcome fear; through labour, determination, community, and love. It's a formula that has helped me during some of the most difficult times in the past few years. And I'm sure it still works. I just hope I won't run out of time before I can make it work again.

■ by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)