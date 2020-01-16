名人教英文：Can't see beyond the end of your nose 什麼都視而不見

妻子：你在冰箱裏亂翻，要找什麼？冷氣都給你放去了。

Husband: I'm looking for the chutney. I've looked everywhere and I can't find it.

丈夫：我在找酸辣醬，到處都找不到。

Wife: If we relied on you to find something in the fridge, we'd be here till Doomsday.

妻子：靠你在冰箱裡找東西，世界末日都找不到。

Husband: Well, it's not there. Where have you put it?

丈夫：酸辣醬不在這兒，你放了去那裏？

Wife: Of course it's in the fridge. Here, let me have a look.

妻子：當然是在冰箱裏。來，待我看看。

Husband: It's not in there. It must be somewhere else.

丈夫：不在冰箱裏，定是在其他地方。

Wife: Look, here it is, right here. You can't see beyond the end of your nose.

妻子：看，就在這兒，分明就在這兒。你什麼都視而不見。◆

Cannot see beyond/further than (the end of) one's nose 直譯是「看不到遠於鼻端的東西」，意思是說某人什麼都視而不見，更常引伸解作「目光短淺」或「不顧及他人」，see字有時會用其他動詞代替，例如：(1) If he had looked beyond his nose, he would not have entered into such a contract as that (他懂得看遠一點，就不會簽署那樣的合同) 。(2) She is a narcissistic girl who cannot think beyond her nose, and she never helps her parents with the household chores (這個女孩只知有己，不知有人，從不幫父母做家務) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

