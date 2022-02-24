Editorial：Improve Relief Measures to Tide Citizens Over

This was the final budget address of the incumbent government. Looking back on the past five years, Hong Kong has undergone numerous changes internally and externally, and the economy has been buffeted. It was over the past few years that the largest fiscal surplus and deficit in the history of the SAR have been recorded one after the other. The pandemic has been the greatest wild card amongst the factors affecting the economic situation and public finances over the past two years. In last year's budget, the government introduced a series of counter-cyclical measures for the economy. It was originally estimated that a deficit of over $100 billion would be recorded. However, stamp duty revenues from land sales, property sales and stock transactions have far exceeded expectations, and the economy performed well in the second half of the year. Furthermore, government expenditure was less than expected, and it is now expected that a surplus of over $10 billion will be recorded. The fiscal reserve is close to $950 billion, the equivalent to 16 months of government spending. The government's financial situation is sound. In the face of the fifth wave of the pandemic, there is no reason to begrudge dipping into the public purse to tide the people over.

In the new budget, the one-off relief measures are worth over $100 billion, exceeding the amount of $80 billion in the previous one. If combined with other counter-cyclical measures, the total amount exceeds $170 billion. Besides, the authorities have also implemented some long-discussed measures to support people's livelihood, including tax deductions for those renting their homes and a reform of the rates system. For Generation Rent, although tax deductions for renters do not have an immediate relief effect, it is nevertheless a piece of good news that people have been waiting for many years. Yet, it is believed that the measure in the budget citizens are most concerned about is still the distribution of electronic consumption vouchers. After the pandemic eased off in the second half of last year, the government gave out consumption vouchers worth $5,000 to every adult citizen of Hong Kong in phases. The effect of stimulating the market was not bad, and the authorities estimated that the move boosted economic growth by 0.7%. This time, the amount of the coupons will be increased to $10,000, half of which will be distributed in April, while the rest will be distributed in the summer.

The fifth wave of the pandemic has put the city in major crisis. With strict social distancing restrictions, even the consumption coupons will not be able to reverse market conditions for the catering industry. However, for grassroots citizens who have lost their jobs or pay cheques during the pandemic, a cash handout of $5,000 in the short term can be a lifeline in difficult times of pandemic.

The fifth wave of the pandemic is out of control, and the impact has been even more severe than the previous four waves of the pandemic. Economic support for people's livelihood should err on the generous side. Given the government's current financial shape, a budget deficit of $56.3 billion is more than manageable, so relief efforts during the pandemic can actually be more vigorous. Whether it is a rental enforcement moratorium or an extension of loan guarantees, the main purpose is just to help small- and medium-sized enterprises turn around. Since the authorities have a lot of money at their disposal and believe that fiscal surpluses will be recorded in the next few years, their moves to support businesses and save jobs should be more forceful and more direct.

明報社評 2022.2.24：疫下紓困力度可更大 「暫緩追租」須提防濫用

第五波疫情衝擊百業民生，抗疫壓倒一切，新一份財政預算案，重點亦落在濟民紓困。政府推出上千億元的一次過紓困措施，消費券金額加碼至1萬元，4月先派5000元，對於疫下無工開的基層市民，算是較為實惠的措施。預算案提出的保就業措施，來得太過間接，相比之下，津貼出糧似乎更實際。

今次是現屆政府發表的最後一份預算案。回看這5年，香港內外變化迭起，經濟飽經風雨，特區歷來金額最大的財政盈餘及赤字，皆在這幾年之間先後出現。疫情是近兩年影響經濟狀况和公共財政的最大變數。去年預算案，政府推出一系列經濟逆周期措施，原先估計將錄得過千億元財赤，然而賣地、物業及股票印花稅收入皆遠勝預期，下半年經濟表現理想，加上政府開支較預期少，現在反而可望錄得過百億元盈餘，財政儲備接近9500億元，相當於16個月政府開支。政府財政狀况理想，面對第五波疫情，沒理由吝於運用手上銀彈濟民紓困。

新一份預算案，一次過紓困措施金額逾千億元，較上一份的800多億元為多，若連同其他逆周期措施，總額超過1700億元。另外，當局也落實了一些討論多時的民生措施，包括住宅租金扣稅，以及改革差餉制度。對無殼蝸牛而言，租金扣稅雖無即時紓困之效，但始終是等了多年的好消息。不過市民最關心的預算案措施，相信仍是電子消費券。去年下半年疫情緩和，政府向全港成年市民，分階段每人派發5000元消費券，刺激市道效果不俗，當局推算對經濟增長有0.7個百分點的提振作用。今回消費券將加碼至1萬元，一半於4月發放，餘下則在夏天派發。

第五波疫情危機深重，嚴厲社交距離限制下，縱有消費券也無助飲食業等扭轉市道，可是對於疫下無工開無糧出的基層市民，短期內獲發5000元，可以成為疫下艱難時期的救命草。

第五波疫情失控，衝擊比之前4波疫情更為嚴重，民生經濟支援寧多莫少，以目前政府財力，563億元赤字預算游刃有餘，疫下紓困力度其實可以更大。暫緩追租也好，貸款擔保也好，主要只是幫中小企周轉，當局既然有銀彈在手，亦認為未來數年可錄得財政盈餘，撐商戶保就業出手應該更重更直接。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

tide sb over (sth)：to help sb during a difficult period by providing what they need

buffet：(especially of wind or waves) strike repeatedly and with great force; batter

wild card：a person or thing whose behaviour or effect is difficult to predict

