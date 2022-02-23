Editorial : Compulsory Universal Testing Without Lockdown is Not Very Promising

In the fifth wave of the outbreak so far, more than a hundred deaths have already been recorded. According to epidemiological modelling estimates by researchers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), new infections may peak at more than 180,000 a day early next month, while deaths may peak at around a hundred a day at the end of next month. It will be a horrible sight.

Chief Executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said yesterday (22 February) that the ban on evening dine-in services will be extended until April 20, meaning that the current tough battle against the pandemic will continue for at least another seven to eight weeks. The authorities will set up hundreds of testing centres in various districts across Hong Kong. All citizens will have to make appointments to undergo three rounds of nucleic acid tests next month. After each test, they will be provided with enough rapid-testing kits for daily self-testing before their next compulsory testing appointments.

Freeing up several hundred campuses to use them as testing centres, vaccination centres or even isolation facilities can be seen as a bold move that breaks away from convention. The central government aiding in the construction of isolation facilities and boosting the city's testing capacity in response to the Hong Kong government's request is also the main supporting force in the implementation of mandatory universal testing.

Mainland expert Zhong Nanshan argues that the most important thing for Hong Kong at the moment is to separate the patients from the healthy people. It is not appropriate for infected people to stay at home; they should be isolated elsewhere. The Chief Executive said that currently, there may be as many as 30,000 infected people staying at home and still waiting to be sent to community isolation facilities or to be hospitalised. The government has already settled on five locations to build isolation facilities urgently and lined up more hotels for community isolation purposes. Altogether they are expected to provide 50,000 units. However, as the pandemic situation can worsen very quickly, even if all these facilities are in place late next month, having more than 10,000 daily new infections for six days in a row will be enough to overwhelm these facilities.

The speed of deployment is of the utmost importance in battles. The SAR government has set the target of testing one million people a day and completing one round of compulsory universal testing a week. However, now that the mainland has given its full support, the Hong Kong government should be more proactive. It should aim at conducting two million tests or even more a day, so as to minimise the time needed to complete three rounds of mandatory testing.

The HKU research team said earlier that without measures similar to a large-scale lockdown, they were afraid that it would be hard to reverse the situation of the fifth wave of the pandemic, estimating that there will soon be over 600,000 infected people. The SAR government's latest decision to "conduct several rounds of compulsory universal testing without imposing a lockdown" is a decision of profound impact. One can only hope that the united efforts of the government and the people will lead to a good ending, where all parties will have no regrets.

明報社評2022.2.23：全民強檢不封城 戰「疫」成敗難逆料

政府宣布下月推行全民強制檢測，市民須做3次核酸檢測。本港疫情幾何級數上升，專家推算下月底日均約百人死亡，當局必須採取強而有力措施，避免最壞局面。全民強檢是必須為之的一步，港府宣布全港中小學3、4月提早放「暑假」，騰空校舍作檢測隔離等用途，算是破格舉措，當局表示隔離設施單位將增至約5萬個，足夠與否仍存疑問。港府無意全面封城禁足，全民強檢效用會否打折扣惹人關注，唯盼疫情下月底真能逐步受控。

第五波疫情累計已有百多人死亡。港大流行病學模型推算，本港疫情下月初可能達到每天超過18萬人感染的高峰，死亡高峰則於下月底出現，屆時日均約百人死亡，將是很可怕的情況。

昨天行政長官林鄭交代，晚市禁堂食等將延至4月20日，意味眼前這場抗疫硬仗至少多打7至8周。當局將在全港各區設立數百檢測中心，所有市民須預約時間，於下月接受3次核酸檢測，每次完成檢測，會獲發足夠的快速測試包，在下次強檢前天天自我檢查。

騰出數百校舍作檢測中心、疫苗接種中心甚至隔離設施，算是一項敢於打破條條框框的舉措；中央應港府要求，援建隔離設施及提升檢測能力，更是落實全民強檢的重要助力。

內地專家鍾南山認為，香港當前最重要是將患者與健康市民分開，感染者不宜居家，應另行隔離。特首表示，目前香港可能有3萬感染者留在家中，未獲安排社區設施隔離或送院，政府已敲定5幅土地急建隔離設施，連同新物色的社區隔離酒店等，料可提供5萬單位。可是疫情惡化速度可以很快，就算這些設施下月底全部就位，連續6天過萬人感染足令設施滿瀉。

兵貴神速，特區政府以日檢百萬多人為目標，一周完成一次全民強檢，惟既然內地全力支援，港府應該更為進取，以日檢200萬甚至更多為目標，設法壓縮3輪強檢所需時間。

港大研究團隊早前表示，如不採取大規模封城一類措施，第五波疫情恐難扭轉，估計將有逾60萬人感染。今次特區政府決定「多輪全民強檢不封城」，是一個影響深遠的重大決定，唯盼官民齊心合力下，最後有一個好結局，事後各方不會後悔。

■Glossary

生字

rigorous : demanding that particular rules, processes, etc. are strictly followed

out-of-the-box : unusual, unorthodox or creative

settle on sth : to choose or make a decision about sth after thinking about it