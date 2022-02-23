Word Puzzle

1. Something that helps a person live more comfortably (7)

5. In a zoo, the home of most of the animal residents: a _____ (4)

6. The Chinese zodiac animal for most of last year (2)

8. Abbreviation for the large country between Mexico and Canada (2)

9. A dress style especially popular with Indian women (4)

11. To promote someone to a higher position at work (7)

Clues Down

1. A word used to introduce a reason for something (7)

2. Movement is strictly limited in this part of the city : a _____-_____ area (4)

3. Abbreviation used to name a place where older students study (2)

4. Factories that make things from natural or synthetic thread: _____ factories (7)

7. A grand outdoor party or a special festival (4)

10. High government officials might have these initials before their names (2)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)