Pop around Town：Do Fonts have a Racial Character?

Anne Quito, a writer for CNN, published an intriguing article on ''chopstick fonts'' in April 2021. These are a kind of typeface used by advertisers and even owners of Asian shops and restaurants that mimic the swashing brushstrokes of Chinese calligraphy. But by drawing and not brushing, the letter shapes are often stark and dagger-like. Similar typefaces carrying Asian connotations have been called ''wonton fonts'', ''chop suey fonts'', or ''stir-fry fonts''. To many westerners over decades, the unique look of the typeface more or less signifies a generic exotic ''Asianness''. But let's be clear, this is only an imagined Asianness that is deeply ingrained in popular usage. There is little or no authenticity to it. Cultural commentator Jeff Yang reminds us that if Asian shop owners continue to use this kind of lettering because they do not want to risk being overlooked, their commercial considerations will perpetuate the racial stereotype.

Visual studies scholar Eva Brumberger relates the development of modern typeface to the changes in publishing from the print shop to the desktop. With the development of different types of publishing software, we are free to modify document formats and manipulate typefaces easily. She refers to a fellow scholar on rhetoric Richard Lanham, who, in a comment on desktop publishing, says: ''I can reformat a text to make it easier to read, or...make it hard, or just different, to read. I can literally colour my colours of rhetoric.'' This intriguing way to discuss font-manoeuvring recalls the question of whether typefaces carry racial undertones.

Of late, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks's son, Chet Hanks, was caught in a controversy for his collection of merchandise launched in 2021. Dubbed ''White Boy Summer'', his clothing line included a range of fashion items that were called out online for using a Gothic-style font that was allegedly close to the one used by white nationalists like the Proud Boys, a far-right US group. It resembled the Fraktur fonts, which were used in Nazi Germany most prominently on the cover of Hitler's Mein Kampf. He defended his typeface choice, as the collection was a nod to white rappers like himself.

■ Writer's Profile

John Erni is Dean of Humanities at The Education University of Hong Kong. He thinks everyday culture is complex and always enchanting.

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)