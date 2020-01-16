Onward and Upward：“You’re gonna make it fun”

''(These were) cheap plastic sparkly necklaces which seven-year-old Katy Morgan was super excited about,'' Morgan recounted on her YouTube channel.

From then on, her teacher only had to exclaim ''diamond necklace'', and Morgan would immediately align her head and neck in a swan-like pose.

Morgan now uses the same trick on her little girls. Many take ballet because their parents forced them to, so merely barking ''lift your chests!'' at them will produce no results—''you're gonna make it fun''.

As a writing coach who teaches all age groups—my youngest student is nine, my eldest, in her fifties—Morgan's musings on handling children strikes a chord with me. Like her, I have kids who come to me only because their parents ordered them to; like her, to unlock the enthusiasm of my young charges, I've had to develop my own arsenal of the ''diamond necklace'' tactics.

Instead of screaming ''use concrete language'' at them, for example, I let them write a story of their choice. I then present to them my rewrite. Because they have a sense of ownership of their work, when I incorporate more details in their stories to create more tension, their ears perk up.

Student's copy:

/ There was once a bunny called Buttercup who was jumping happily before she was caught in a hunter's trap. Luckily, a young man named Brian rescued her and took her home. One day, zombies came to attack Brian's hometown. Brian took Buttercup with him as he fled. When the zombies got close, however, Brian threw Buttercup at them, so that the zombies would eat her instead. Buttercup was then torn apart by the zombies and died a painful death. /

My rewrite:

/ ''Daddy, I may just have been a small part of your life, but to me, you were my whole life.''

This was the last thought that would ever pass through the mind of Buttercup the rabbit, for a fraction of a second later, she was overcome by a horde of zombies—even before she was completely pushed to the ground, they had already begun sinking their fangs into her belly and tearing off her paper-thin skin and supple flesh.

The last thing Buttercup ever saw was the frenzied look in the zombies' eyes.

When Buttercup first met his daddy—other humans called this lanky young man with a liking for solitude and an obsession in biology ''Brian'' —Buttercup allowed herself to think she had finally found her forever home. Brian was on one of his bird-watching expeditions when he spotted Buttercup, who had been ensnared in a cage trap set up by a hunter specialising in providing wild rabbit meat for three-star Michelin restaurants. Brian freed Buttercup. So, instead of ending up on a plate slathered in Chartreuse sauce with only a helping of roasted Matsutake mushrooms as company, Buttercup got to sleep in Brian's comfy bed and munch on his ever-growing collection of exotic fruits. Brian had this habit, you see, of picking rare fruits whenever he was out in the woods conducting his field research.

Buttercup's halcyon days came to an abrupt end, however, when Brian's hometown got attacked by zombies. This was when Brian's meek nature—the very quality that led him to take pity on Buttercup and take care of her so well—began to work against the rabbit. Eager to buy time to escape, Brian threw Buttercup at the zombies that were encircling his home.

Brian fled so quickly that by the time Buttercup began screaming, he was already out of earshot. /

What amuses me is when I show my adult students my rewrite of children's copies, they, too, find them illuminating!

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong.

