Editorial：Clear Guidelines Needed for Fighting COVID ''Below Lion Rock''

For decades, ''Below the Lion Rock'' has been a proverbial song in Hong Kong that keeps encouraging Hongkongers to ''ride out the bumpy times''. Now that Hong Kong is facing a severe pandemic situation, it is no longer appropriate to say that ''there is more laughter than sorrow after all''. The new lyrics of the song go like this: ''Who does not love Hong Kong deeply? The only thing to do is to fight the pandemic together. We are united, encouraging each other below the Lion Rock to win this battle against the pandemic''. Every line strikes a chord with Hong Kong people. 70 singers, who are all household names to Hongkongers, give expression to the aspirations of 7.4 million Hong Kong people. The song is a declaration of determination as well a clarion call for battle.

A ''vaccine passport'' scheme will come into effect on Thursday. Citizens will need to have received at least one dose in order to enter public premises. However, concrete details of the implementation of the scheme are still missing. Yesterday (20 February), Edwin Tsui, Controller of the Centre for Health Protection, called on the public to consciously abide by the scheme at a press conference. At the same time, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan also urged the public to go out as little as possible, saying that reducing footfall is the way to prevent the spread of the virus.

As for the mandatory testing order, it will inevitably lead to long queues of people waiting to do the nucleic acid test. The government encourages citizens to use a rapid test kit and requires them to isolate themselves at home if they test positive. However, do they need to report the results to the authorities? How should the beginning and end dates of quarantine be determined? When can quarantine end so that patients can leave their homes again? Patients have called the government hotline, but either they have had difficulty getting through or they have received different answers. The bottles for collecting deep throat saliva needed for home isolation are in short supply, and one has to wait for a week before test results are received. The many issues with the policy are all testing citizens' patience in cooperating with government measures. Citizens need clear guidelines on how to implement the government's requirements and fulfil them step by step.

Currently, there are outbreaks in 240 nursing homes for the elderly. Many such nursing homes have sent a large number of elderly people to hospitals, adding to the huge pressure on hospitals. Now hospitals hope to send elderly people with mild symptoms back to nursing homes after seven days, but nursing homes have a different set of requirements concerning proof provided by hospitals, and there is buck-passing between them. Nursing homes are institutions established by law. As long as the government comes up with clear requirements, there will be no reason for nursing homes not to execute them. If such measures are inadequately executed, it is the elderly people who cannot even take care of themselves that suffer, saddening the many families of these elderly people, whose hands are tied despite how willing they are to help.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. However, the government must clarify the boundaries between legality, reasonability and empathy. While law enforcement must be strict, clear reasons must be provided and compassionate persuasion must be used. Only by doing so can the government ensure that those who should voluntarily cooperate with the government will be doing so willingly, and those who should abide by the law will be completely convinced.

明報社評 2022.2.21：獅子山下精神譜新章 抗疫措施須清晰明確

近日在香港和珠三角地區廣泛流傳「新獅子山下」舊曲新詞的短片《獅子山下 同心抗疫》，而廣東援港醫療隊出發情况的視頻，不約而同也用了《獅子山下》這背景音樂，異口同聲為香港打贏抗疫戰打氣。

《獅子山下》這曲香江名句傳誦幾十年，不斷鞭策港人「踏平崎嶇」。而今香港面對嚴峻疫情，「總算是歡笑多於唏噓」已經不合時宜，重新譜寫的新曲，「誰不深愛香港，唯有共同抗疫，我哋齊心，在獅子山下相互勉，打勝這一場疫戰」，句句都扣人心弦，70位香港人耳熟能詳的歌手，唱出740萬港人心聲，是決心的表白，也是戰鬥的號角。

「疫苗通行證」周四開始實施，進入公共處所市民需要起碼接種一針的要求，如何執行的具體做法，仍然欠奉，昨天衛生防護中心總監徐樂堅在記者會上，呼籲市民自覺遵守。與此同時，衛生福利局長陳肇始也在呼籲市民，盡量減少外出，人流減少才是避免病毒傳播的方法。

強檢令無可避免會出現核酸檢測長龍，政府鼓勵市民使用快速測試包，若檢出陽性要居家隔離，但是否必須申報結果，以及隔離日期起始與結束如何計算，何時算完成隔離可以離家，患者打熱線詢問，要麼很難接通電話，要麼得到不同的說法。居家隔離需要的深喉唾液樽「一樽難求」不說，檢測結果要等一個星期，政出多頭的種種都是在測試市民配合政府措施的耐心。市民對於執行政府的要求，需要清晰的指引，按部就班去做。

現在有240間老人院舍爆疫，院舍將大量長者送醫院，為醫院增添巨大壓力，現在醫院希望將症狀輕微的老人在7天後送回院舍，但院舍對醫院的證明有不同要求，兩者互相推諉，院舍是按法例成立的機構，只要政府有清晰要求，院舍沒有不執行的理由，措施執行不力，受害的很多是連生活都不能自理的長者，傷心的是長者許多「愛莫能助」的家人。

非常時期要有非常做法。但政府必須搞清楚法理情的界線，執法要嚴，說理要清，好言相勸，市民該自願配合的才會心甘情願，該遵守法紀的才會心悅誠服。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

proverbial：well known and talked about by a lot of people

clarion call：a clear message or request for people to do sth

abide by sth：to accept and act according to a law, an agreement, etc.

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm