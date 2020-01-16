Half the World Away：A Crisis of One Man's Making

As the Ukraine crisis continues, this feeling of uncertainty is strongly felt by many. As I am writing this piece, it remains the case that no one can be certain how the crisis will end, perhaps except the man who started all this. It is preposterous that the lives of a nation should be held hostage by the whims of one single man. To someone in Britain, the crisis seems half the world away, but I can't help putting myself in the shoes of the people of Ukraine, whose democratic, liberal nation (despite its flaws) is now at the mercy of a ruthless dictator who invokes a history of shared roots at will for his self-aggrandisement.

But perhaps we should also consider the situation of the people of Russia, who are as much in the dark about what will happen next as we are. The 100,000 troops or so stationed at the Ukrainian border are the sons of Russian people, and no one knows how much Russian blood will be shed, how many Russian bodies will be punctured by bullets and how many Russian limbs will be bombed off should war break out at the order of someone who couldn't care less.

All this is very sad, for despite the randomness of things in this world there is indeed a time-honoured recipe that has proved effective in preventing the recurrence of history's worst man-made disaster—war. The answer is democracy. If Russia were democratic, we would not be facing such a potential disaster. Democratic nations are reluctant to go to war. Those who name ''world peace'' as their routine New Year's wish should wish for all countries in the world becoming democratic. But this remains as elusive as a fairy tale, and throughout our lifetimes we will remain overshadowed by the worst of history's erraticism—very often of a few men's making—regardless of which part of this world we are in.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hongkonger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached by terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

