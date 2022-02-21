Mona's Musings：A War to 0

Away from the business centres, public hospitals are on the brink of collapsing. Ambulance and emergency medical services are in shortage, directly endangering those in dire need. In many cases, hospitals had to leave patients waiting on the sidewalk. Not long ago, before there were any guidelines for home treatment for Omicron cases, those who tested positive flocked to hospitals, only to find themselves stranded on the streets. Meanwhile, in a few rounds of mandatory community testing, people have stood in testing lines that snaked around parks and soccer fields. It was unclear if those samples have contributed to effectively controlling the spread of Omicron.

People aren't planning to surrender to the virus. But even the most adaptable soldier may be a bit confused by the commands right now. Not to mention the lovebirds—we discussed this last week.

If we vow to eradicate the virus at all costs, it is because we want our well-being back at all costs. A more precise prospect of restoring well-being may be a good lighthouse to sustain the collective will to combat the virus. Sadly, the mist right now is too thick for the beam to show.

