Idiom Magic：HAVE A YEN FOR/TO DO SOMETHING 渴望得到/做某東西

【明報專訊】The word yen (癮), which comes from Cantonese (廣東話), means an intense craving. British traders began using the word, and it soon entered the English language as meaning to have a strong desire (強烈的慾望). Therefore, when someone has a yen for something, he has a longing for it. If he has a yen to do something, he really wishes to do it. ''I have a yen for roast duck,'' Paula said. ''And I have a yen to increase my savings by buying shares on the stock exchange (證券交易所) !'' Felix smiled.
© John & Ching Yee Smithback (www.idiom-magic.com)
