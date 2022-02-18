Editorial：Get Ready for Timely Mandatory Citywide Testing

In the final stages of the third wave of the pandemic in September the year before last, the Hong Kong government launched a universal community testing programme. About 1.8 million citizens participated voluntarily, and a total of 32 confirmed cases were identified. Some people questioned the low cost-effectiveness of the programme. But now is a different time. The current pandemic and political situations in Hong Kong are worlds apart from what was happening at the time. There is even a great deal of difference between a testing mode that is voluntary and one that is compulsory. While the reality is that the mood of political resistance persists in society, there are also the objective facts that the fifth wave of the pandemic is out of control and has spread widely, and that infected people are everywhere. There is no reason to assume that everyone's degree of acceptance of mandatory citywide testing will remain constant forever rather than change because of the raging pandemic.

Yesterday (17 February), Hong Kong recorded more than 6,100 new cases of local infections and 6,300 cases of preliminary positive cases, totalling up to more than 12,000 cases. The Centre for Health Protection said that 15 infected people died within one day, the highest number in more than two years, and at least a dozen other people are in critical condition, including a 28-year-old expectant mother. The healthcare system is overwhelmed and ''falling apart at the seams'', and the situation is a sorry sight. Due to the large number of patients, many hospital emergency departments have had to set up tents outdoors to divert some patients as if they were in some third-world warzone hospital. Just when the weather is getting cold and rainy, patients are exposed to the elements, a situation that is very hard to stomach. A conservative estimate is that currently, over 10,000 people have been infected in the community. To eliminate the chains of transmission that are scattered in different districts, mandatory citywide testing is undoubtedly an effective and feasible method. Over the past year or so, it was not a strange sight to see governments around the world taking mandatory measures based on the needs of public health and pandemic prevention. Some western countries even used compulsory tactics to force citizens to get vaccinated. As the pandemic situation in Hong Kong is out of control, mandatory citywide testing should no longer be regarded as the plague. The government must muster the political determination and courage to press ahead with what is correct. It cannot keep conducting studies again and again and keep dithering.

The scale of the fifth wave of the pandemic is unprecedented in Hong Kong. The government has tightened social distancing measures once again, but so far the move has not produced any concrete results. It is necessary to find another way to control the pandemic. With the full support of the central government, the SAR government should no longer regard mandatory citywide testing as the ''last resort''. It should instead treat the measure as a new and forceful strategy that promises a chance to reverse the pandemic situation in Hong Kong. Arrangements should be made for infected people identified via mandatory citywide testing to stay in isolation facilities as much as possible, as home isolation is not a good choice. The top priority for the authorities now is to find more isolation facilities as soon as possible. In addition to lining up more than 10,000 hotel rooms and public housing units, the government can also convert the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre into a temporary isolation facility. To contain the pandemic is like putting out a fire. It is better to begin mandatory citywide testing sooner rather than later. The government should prepare the relevant supporting facilities as soon as possible to mount a major counterstrike against the virus.

明報社評 2022.2.18：全民檢測因事制宜 盡快做好配套準備

本港染疫人數和死亡個案直線上升，盡快遏制疫情是當前要務，全民強制檢測提上討論日程，各方拋出不同方案，各有優點缺點，共同點是希望釜底抽薪，找出所有病患隔離，為社區「驅毒」。

前年9月第三波疫情「水尾」階段，港府曾推行普及社區檢測計劃，約有180萬市民自願參與，合計找出32宗確診病例，有人質疑計劃成本效益低。此一時彼一時，現時香港的疫情與政治環境，跟當時很不一樣，檢測模式自願還是強制，更是別若天淵。政治抵制情緒持續存在是社會現實，可是第五波疫情失控大爆發、遍地感染者，同樣是客觀事實，沒理由假設所有人對全民強檢的接受度，永遠一成不變、不會因為疫情肆虐而出現變化。

昨天本港新增逾6100宗本地感染，初陽個案達6300宗，兩者合計超過1.2萬宗，衛生防護中心表示，一天內有15名感染者離世，是兩年多以來最高，另外至少十多人危殆，包括一名28歲產婦。醫療系統不勝負荷「爆煲」，情况慘不忍睹，由於求診者眾，多間醫院急症室要在戶外設立帳篷，分流部分病人，儼如第三世界戰地醫院，適逢天氣轉冷有雨，病人餐風飲露，情何以堪。保守估計目前社區有過萬感染者，清除遍佈各區的傳播鏈，全民強檢無疑是有效可行的方法。過去1年多，世界各地政府基於公共衛生及防疫需要，強制措施見怪不怪，有西方國家更以強制手段逼民眾打針。本港疫情失控，全民強檢不應再視作洪水猛獸，政府要有擇善固執的政治決心和勇氣，不能研究復研究、考慮復考慮。

第五波疫情規模之大，在港前所未見，政府一再收緊社交距離措施，迄今未見成效，必須另闢蹊徑控疫。有了中央全力支援，特區政府不應視全民強檢為「最後手段」，而是一記有機會扭轉本港疫情的新招重招。全民強檢找出的感染者，應盡量安排入住隔離設施，居家隔離並非好選擇。當局眼下急務是盡快物色更多隔離設施，除了張羅過萬間酒店房間及公屋單位，也可將會展改為臨時隔離設施。遏阻疫情如救火，全民強檢宜早不宜遲，政府應盡快預備好相關配套，向病毒展開一場絕地大反擊。

