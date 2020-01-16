John Larrysson's Column：W Spelling Patterns

DW at the start of a word was common in Old English and the structure survived into a few words in Modern English. The most common DW words are dwindle, dwarf or dwell and their derivatives.

WR at the start of a word was common in Old English, but the W became silent by the beginning of Modern English. Example include: write, wrist and wrong.

SW at the start of a word was common in Old English and the structure survived into Modern English. Examples include: swing, sweet and swear. In the word sword, from the Old English sweord, the W fell silent in Middle English. Since swords were used by the nobility and they spoke French, dropping the awkward English W made the word simpler (for French speakers) to pronounce.

TW at the start of a word was common in Old English and the structure survived into Modern English. Examples include: twig and twenty. In the word two, from the Old English twa, the W fell silent and two can now be confused with to/too.

The Old English HW spelling pattern is important because it became our Modern English WH and is found in many very important words.

Except for compound words, such as cobweb and halfway, WR, DW, SW, TW and WH are the usual W consonant pairs used in English spelling at the front of root words.

