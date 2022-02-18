名人教英文：Work a treat 效果很好

凱拉：你們一家團聚晚餐順利嗎？這是你新婚之後第一次團聚晚餐，對吧。

Maeve: Yes. It was fantastic thanks. And you had a lot to do with it.

梅芙：不錯。晚餐辦得非常好，還多虧你呢。

Kyra: How d'you mean?

凱拉：怎麼多虧我？

Maeve: The tip you gave me for preparing Dhansak. It wasn't in the recipe I had.

梅芙：你教我煮豆菜燉肉咖哩，那是我食譜上沒有教的。

Kyra: Oh that. Dhansak is my father's favourite curry and my mum gave me the tip. Her Dhansaks are absolutely delicious.

凱拉：哦，你是說這個。 那道咖哩菜家父最愛吃，家母把烹飪法教給我。她煮的豆菜燉肉咖哩美味極了。

Maeve: Well that tip worked a treat, an absolute treat. The whole family was raving about the curry. My mum and my sister asked me for the recipe and my Dad said it was the best curry he'd ever tasted.

梅芙：這道咖哩菜非常成功，成功得很，全家人讚不絕口。家母和舍妹都問我怎麼煮，家父更說從沒吃過這樣美味的咖哩菜。

Kyra: What about your husband?

凱拉：那你丈夫呢？

Maeve: Well Jim said it was fantastic and he's asked me to do it when his parents come round next month.

梅芙：吉姆說作非常可口，還說他父母下個月來訪時，我也要煮這道菜。

Kyra: Well, that's the sweet-and-sour taste of success!

凱拉：這就是成功的苦與樂！◆

英式俗語以 a treat 二字表示「很好」、「很成功」等，常用於to go down/look/work (a treat) 等動詞之後，意思是「大獲喜愛」、「很好看」或「效果很好」，例如：(1) The chicken salad went down a treat (那道雞沙拉很受歡迎)。(2) His girlfriend, dressed in a dark blue silk evening gown, looked a treat (他的女朋友一身深藍色絲綢晚禮服，十分漂亮)。(3) The weight loss scheme worked a treat, and I lost ten pounds in two weeks (那減肥計劃十分奏效，我兩個星期之內減了十磅) 。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

