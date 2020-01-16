A Little English：The People, the Horse, the Ox, and the Dog‧2

The local SPCA (愛護動物協會) soon received reports from concerned citizens of stray animals wandering around the streets and quickly dispatched a team to catch them. The animals were surprised that this was not the warm welcome they had received last time and ran for their lives. Since they were mythical (神話的) creatures, it was not too hard to avoid capture but they were still breathless and anxious when they finally managed to meet up again.

''The catchers came after me with a noose (絞索) but I escaped down an alley and was taken in by a kind old lady who gave me a bath, a sweater, a toy, and some snacks,'' reported the dog. ''I'm quite sorry to have to leave her.''

''I found myself on a racecourse cheered on by thousands of fans, so I ran and ran,'' said the horse. ''Later, the other horses told me it was all about money! These people didn't care about me at all—huh, so I left.''

''Well, I was not so lucky,'' sighed the ox. ''Some people came after me with big choppers to butcher me for a big barbecue. They ran into a group of militant vegans (素食主義者) and everyone began arguing and pushing. In the general confusion, I barely managed to get away.''

The three decided that the attributes they had given to people on their previous visit were perhaps not the most suitable—maybe other attributes will improve their terrible behaviour. So this time, they again divided each person's life into three portions. The dog chose the first part, hoping that young people will be as friendly, trusting and loveable as puppies.

The horse chose the middle part, giving adults an outgoing, sociable nature that is as concerned with the welfare of the group as with oneself. The ox was left with the last part and gave it patience, tolerance and quiet optimism (樂觀主義), hoping that the elderly will spend their precious hours counting their blessings rather than their aches and pains and numerous complaints.

■ Something to: DISCUSS

Which attributes from these three animals would you choose for the three stages of your own life?

●Useful: VOCABULARY

(1) Friendly (adj):opposite—unfriendly, hostile

(2) Sociable, social:opposite—unsociable, antisocial

(3) Optimist (n):a person who looks on the bright side; optimistic (adj)

(4) Pessimist (n):a person who looks on the dark side; pessimistic (adj)

(5) Tolerant (adj):able to bear conflict, difficulty or hardship; opposite—intolerant

̷̷ Text: A Lamb ̷

