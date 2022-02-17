Editorial：Mobilisation Order Issued by Xi Jinping

In Hong Kong, the daily number of new infections exceeded 4,000 yesterday (16 February), and the number of preliminary positive cases was as many as 7,000, a new high since the pandemic began. 10 people died of infection within a few days, including elderly people, young children and a middle-aged man with chronic illnesses. There are still 17 others in critical condition. The pandemic is advancing with all its might, and almost every link in Hong Kong's anti-epidemic system is ''falling apart at the seams''. Emergency rooms in public hospitals are overwhelmed by patients, some of whom have to wait in open areas outside. The Hospital Authority (HA) has admitted that isolation facilities have reached their limits, and that non-emergency services have been slashed by 40 to 50%. Epidemiologists estimate that currently, there are still over 10,000 infection cases stuck in the community, of which about 1,000 are at high-risk. More severe cases are expected in the coming week. Omicron is by no means the ordinary flu. The cost of underestimating its threat is to sacrifice human lives. Now is not the time to talk about ''coexisting with the virus''.

The fifth wave of the pandemic has taken a sharp turn for the worse. The special meeting between mainland China and Hong Kong on exchanging anti-epidemic tactics held last Saturday signified central government intervention. The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council emphasised that the central government supported the SAR's strict adherence to the concept of ''lives come first'' and the goal and strategy of ''dynamic zero infection'' in its anti-epidemic work. The focus of exchange in the meeting fell on the practical aspect. In contrast, Xi Jinping's latest important instruction is to a greater extent the issuance of a ''hard'' anti-epidemic task. While all relevant central government departments and local authorities must fully support and help Hong Kong, the ''main responsibility'' of fighting the pandemic lies with the SAR government. Only success is acceptable in the battle against the pandemic.

It has been more than two years since the outbreak of COVID-19. Xi Jinping once issued a series of important instructions on the nation's anti-epidemic work. Yet, since the ''battle'' in Wuhan, he has rarely issued important instructions in person on the pandemic situation in individual areas. Since the mainland's ''normalisation of fighting COVID'' in the summer of the year before last, although sporadic outbreaks have occurred occasionally in different provinces and cities, the threats have been extinguished quickly in general.

Some political parties have argued that Hong Kong can follow the mainland's example and conduct citywide testing or regional testing by turns. Lau Yu-Lung, the Chair of Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases, mentioned that Hong Kong can learn from the way district lockdowns were imposed on Shanghai and Beijing. The unit for closed testing was individual districts, and people living in each district were classified by the risks they posed and got tested daily, while the number of days of the operation depended on test results. It doesn't matter if it's a black cat or a white cat; as long as it catches mice, it's a good cat. What Hong Kong needs now is strong, forceful strategies to control the pandemic. Whatever works and is available should be used. We shouldn't be hamstrung by ideology and get bogged down in discussions on mere models of reference.

明報社評 2022.2.17：習近平下抗疫動員令 港府須出重招遏疫情

中共總書記、國家主席習近平就支援香港抗擊第五波疫情，作出重要指示，強調特區政府切實負起主體責任，盡快穩控疫情，同時指示中央各有關部門及地方當局助港抗疫。

本港單日新增感染個案昨天升破4000宗，初陽個案多達7000宗，是疫情以來新高，幾天內10人染疫亡，離世者除了長者，還有幼童及有長期病患中年漢，另外尚有17人危殆。疫情排山倒海，本港抗疫系統幾乎每個環節都「爆煲」，公院急症室滿瀉，有病人要在戶外地方等候，醫管局承認隔離設施達到極限，非緊急服務已大幅削減四至五成。傳染病專家估計，目前仍有過萬宗感染個案滯留在社區，當中約千人屬高風險，預料未來一周將出現更多重症。Omicron絕非一般流感，低估威脅代價就是人命犧牲，現在並非談「與病毒共存」的時候。

第五波疫情急轉直下，上周六舉行的內地香港疫情專題交流會，標誌中央介入。國務院港澳辦強調，中央支持特區堅守生命至上理念，按照「動態清零」目標及策略，做好控疫工作，交流會重點落在實務層面。相比之下，習近平最新作出的重要指示，更大程度是下達抗疫硬任務，中央各有關部門和地方要全力支持和幫助香港，但抗疫「主體責任」在特區政府身上，遏制疫情只許成功不許失敗。

新冠疫情爆發兩年有餘，習近平曾就全國抗疫工作，發過一系列重要指示，然而武漢一役之後，他已鮮有就個別地區疫情，親自下達重要指示。前年夏天內地「抗疫常態化」以來，不同省市雖然偶有零星爆發，但一般都能迅速撲滅。

有政黨主張香港可仿效內地做全民檢測又或輪流分區檢測，疫苗可預防疾病科學委員會主席劉宇隆則提到，香港可以參考上海、北京的封區模式，以一個區為封閉檢測單位，按風險劃分等級，區內的人每日檢測，持續日數視乎檢測結果而定。不管黑貓白貓，捉到老鼠就是好貓。香港現在需要強而有力的控疫招數，管用、可用的就用，不應拘泥於意識形態，糾纏於模式討論。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

falling apart at the seams：to be going very badly wrong and likely to stop functioning completely

slash：to reduce sth by a large amount

bog sth/sb down：to prevent sb from making progress in an activity

