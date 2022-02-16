Editorial : Aftereffects of Anti-epidemic Bottlenecks: Woes of At-home Patients

The fifth wave of the pandemic is out of control. The Centre for Health Protection said that there were 1,600 new cases of local infections yesterday, but the figure could barely reflect the real situation of the viral spread. According to the government's usual practices, in order to guarantee the absolute accuracy of virus testing, even after a positive test result is obtained at a hospital or community testing centre, the sample still has to be reconfirmed by the Department of Health before it can be formally counted as a confirmed case. However, the recent number of preliminary positive cases has been so overwhelming that the entire procedure of review and confirmation has been in "severe gridlock". The growing backlog of pending cases implies that the daily number of new infections announced by the government will increasingly lag behind. Local epidemiologists estimate that the city's current daily number of infections may have exceeded 6,000 already.

The government's anti-epidemic system is unable to handle thousands of infected people and close contacts and the serious shortage of public hospital beds and isolation facilities. There have been many cases of infected people still waiting for hospitalisation or isolation after waiting at home for a week. The information released by the government has been unclear and the government does not have enough manpower to follow up all the cases. A patient with mild symptoms said that he had not set foot outside his house for many days, and that his symptoms have basically gone after he had taken over-the-counter medicine for a few days. Yet he is unsure whether this means that he is "all right" and all set to leave home.

Yesterday, the government announced for the first time the arrangements for people waiting for admission to hospitals or isolation facilities, telling infected people what to do while they wait at home. Although the information is undoubtedly useful, it still falls short of answering the question that concerns infected people most now—when they can end quarantine and leave home again.

In some countries that have adopted the "coexistence with COVID" strategy, infected people who isolate themselves at home are treated as having "recovered" if they show no symptoms and test negative after a period of isolation. At this point, if the SAR government lays down the ground rules for people who are in effect undergoing home isolation to "regain freedom", the possibility of stirring up political noises cannot be ruled out. However, the authorities can well explain that the related arrangements are only meant to deal with the "aftereffects of testing and isolation bottlenecks" and bear no relation to any changes in their anti-epidemic strategy. There are many ways for the SAR government to manifest its determination in adhering to the "dynamic zero COVID" policy staunchly. All parties are clear-eyed and will naturally know how to judge wisely.

明報社評2022.2.16：染疫居家者徬徨缺助 「瓶頸後遺症」妥善處理

疫情擴散遠超港府抗疫系統負荷，檢測、隔離、診治處處是瓶頸 。本港檢測力最近提升至一日20萬乃至30萬，仍然追不上眼前需要，政府官僚僵化、資訊發放安排差，尤其令市民無所適從。由於病牀及隔離設施不足，數以千計感染者變相居家隔離治療，大量輕症者呆在家中多天，由有病徵等到無病徵，卻不知是否可以安全結束自我隔離。政府遲遲未有公布等待移送醫院或隔離設施的安排，直至昨天才有相對清晰說法，可是「等到再無病徵」的感染者，仍然未知可以怎麼辦。港府必須妥善處理「瓶頸後遺症」，為受影響市民解憂。

第五波疫情失控，衛生防護中心表示，昨天新增逾1600宗本地感染個案，然而數字無法反映實際傳播情況。根據政府一貫做法，為了確保感染檢測準確無誤，即使醫院或社區檢測中心等得出陽性化驗結果，樣本依然要再交衛生署方面重複確認，才正式算作感染個案，可是最近初陽個案委實太多，整個覆檢確認程序「大塞車」。未處理個案積壓愈多，意味政府每日公布的感染數字愈來愈滯後。本地傳染病專家估計現時本港每日感染人數可能超過6000。

感染者與密切接觸者成千上萬，政府抗疫系統無力處理，公院牀位及隔離設施嚴重不足。感染者在家呆等一周未獲送院或隔離，個案多不勝數。政府資訊發放不清不楚，又無足夠人手跟進個案。有輕症者表示，留家多日足不出戶，服用成藥數天後，症狀基本已消失，然而卻不知這是否等於「無事」，可以離家外出。

昨天政府首度公布尚待移送醫院或隔離設施人士的安排，指示感染者在家等待期間應該怎麼辦。這些資訊當然有用，惟仍然未能解答他們當前最關心的問題，即何時可以結束隔離外出。

部分國家奉行與病毒共存，感染者居家隔離一段時間後若無病徵、檢測陰性，即當作「康復」。現在特區政府若為變相居家隔離者定下「重獲自由」準則，不排除會引起一些政治雜音，然而當局大可清楚解釋，有關安排只為處理「檢測隔離瓶頸後遺症」，跟改變抗疫路線完全無關。特區政府若決心「動態清零」，可以在很多方面強而有力展現，各方眼睛雪亮，自然懂得判斷。

■Glossary

生字

dilatory : not acting quickly enough; causing delay

gridlock : a situation in which there are so many cars in the streets of a town that the traffic cannot move at all

backlog : a quantity of work that should have been done already, but has not yet been done