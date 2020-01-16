Common Nonsense：Counterfactual, Factual, Fictional

''Movies are a combination of art and mass medium, but television is so single in its purpose—selling—that it operates without that painful, poignant mixture of aspiration and effort and compromise.''

Things are so different now, thanks to streaming platforms (perhaps still no TV!) and, to a lesser extent, the global pandemic which Kael might not have foreseen.

Without Netflix, life has to be more miserable in the days of lock-up and/or lockdown. With Netflix on my cell phone, I could still lick my wounds inflicted by the grief and sorrow of seeing too many incredibly shut doors of cinemas around the city. Strangely and historically, Neville Chamberlain, the former British prime minister, might send a similar note of thanks to Netflix too. Thanks to Munich: The Edge of War!

Munich, another Netflix film production right after Don't Look Up, is a revisionist historical account portraying Chamberlain as a composed and even accomplished war hero in the sense that he successfully avoided a war by forging the Munich Agreement when Britain couldn't afford one and bought more time for Britain to rearm herself to win the war, if unavoidable, against Adolf Hitler in due course. Though still wearing a pale and funereal look, Chamberlain (played by a ghostly Jeremy Irons, much a lookalike of Mr Gucci the elderly he played in House of Gucci) here is no longer a feeble and dying appeaser as relayed in secondary school history textbooks or most recently reincarnated by Ronald Pickup in similar colour in Darkest Hour against the heroic and always-too-eloquent Winston Churchill. Mr Chamberlain now is rather reserved and statesmanly, shouldering the load of the whole British Empire against the possible adversity of any untimely hostility with Nazi Germany. Chamberlain's lips under his moustache are always pressed tight except when he is enjoying his scotch in tense (very occasionally light) moments.

We largely witness Chamberlain's determination and deliberation in resisting Hitler by acceding his territorial demands for Sudetenland of Czechoslovak through the eyes of Hugh Legat (George MacKay), a British young man working in His (still the reign of King George VI) Majesty's Diplomatic Service. The film opens with an Oxford partying scene set in 1932 for which you could be forgiven if you think you're seeing an episode snatched from Evelyn Waugh's Vile Bodies or his memoirs. There we see the festive and aspirational trio (or possibly a ménage à trois) of Hugh, Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner) and Lena (Liv Lisa Fries), apparently Oxford graduates about to go into the real world. They drank much champagne while Paul, a German, is already eager to tell us that there's going to be a great Germany (Hitler only rose to prominence in 1933) and he's about to ''throw [him]self into the water in despair at our mad generation''! With historical hindsight, we all know that Paul would be disillusioned in the coming future. And we are left in no uncertainty that Hugh and Paul would end up on different sides as much as Britain and Germany would fare shortly. What's slightly dusky is which side Lena would allow herself to be on.

The film then cuts to 1938 when Britain is already in the dark shadow of war with Germany. Hugh is meeting his wife (oooops not Lena!) in an exquisite London club for lunch. He sits down and orders a half-bottle of Chablis...

In Robert Harris's Munich, the historical novel the film is based on, what Hugh orders is a half-bottle of 1921 Dom Pérignon! If Dom Pérignon is slightly aristocratic (currently owned by LVMH), Chablis has to be a commoner. Such a change in the movie may be more fitting for Hugh's junior rank in the civil service. Nevertheless Hugh in both the novel and the movie is fictional, a character crafted for introducing the readers and audience to the orbit of Chamberlain. His taste of wine may come secondary. What comes first is perhaps Harris's lifelong accumulation of fascination with the Munich Agreement, in particular, whether it's a pact of betrayal or a tactical leading move making the later British victory possible. Incidentally and necessarily that leads to conflicting historical judgements on Chamberlain.

History is splendid only when different well-founded views are available for debates. Hugh and Paul embrace such debates when history is still current to them. Darkest Hour is also in good position to challenge Munich or vice versa when film is not just solely fictional or factual.

Perhaps Netflix trumps cinemas in one sense that I could place a history book like Walter Reid's Neville Chamberlain: The Passionate Radical, another recent historical revisionist work kind of glorifying Chamberlain, under my reading lamp while I'm replaying backward or forward Munich to recapture a few lines spoken, uttered or sighed by Jeremy Irons, only to check out if Chamberlain in the book would be anxious to agree with a grin.

◆ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)