Editorial：Protect Children from the Pandemic

The daily number of new cases in Hong Kong has been snowballing, as it were. Judging from the number of preliminary positive cases announced by the authorities yesterday (14 February), the daily number of new cases for today (15 February) could easily reach 5,000, more than double yesterday's number. The fifth wave of the pandemic is out of control. There are so many people waiting to be admitted to hospital, and the healthcare system has been overwhelmed. Some medical staff described public hospital isolation wards as being ''overrun'' and jam-packed with patients. Many infected people have waited idly for days at home, still no one has arranged for them to be admitted to hospital. A pair of parents said that they suspect their young children of having contracted the virus, since they have got a high fever and were suffering from cramps at some point. Their doctor suggested admission to the hospital, but that could not be arranged as there were no more beds available in public hospitals. In the end, the parents had to take their children home and give them medicine. In response to the shortage of beds, the Hospital Authority (HA) could only relax patient discharge criteria once again and at the same time implement new patient triage measures to take care of patients with urgent needs, including the elderly and children with severe symptoms. Hong Kong's healthcare system is in crisis. If the pandemic situation continues to worsen, there is a real risk of a major meltdown.

Concerning the Omicron outbreak in Hong Kong, some people think that Omicron is ''nothing to be afraid of'', arguing among other things that it is a better choice to coexist with the virus altogether. At this moment, citizens must understand that, given the fragility of Hong Kong's healthcare system and the fact that many people, especially the elderly and children, still have not gotten the jab, ''lying flat'' and surrendering to the virus now will only lead to disaster. While the existence of the Omicron virus strain is widely known to the world, the virus has existed for just three months, and there is still a lot to be studied. It will be wishful and premature thinking if someone simply looks at the mortality rate and concludes that Omicron is ''similar to the flu''. In the past, many people believed that the COVID-19 virus would pose the greatest risk to the elderly, and that it would be ''no big deal'' for children to get infected. However, the latest development shows that the threat of Omicron to young children cannot be underestimated.

In the previous four waves of the pandemic in Hong Kong, very few cases concerned local children. Yet, the HA has revealed that many of the recent cases of new local infections were elderly people and children. The Centre for Health Protection has even pointed out that in the fifth wave of the pandemic, at least 4% of the patients are under the age of four. Considering that about 10,000 people have been infected so far in this wave of the pandemic, hundreds of children are known to have been infected. A few days ago, a four-year-old child in Yuen Long had a fever and vomited. He was pronounced dead after being sent to hospital, and was later found to have been infected with COVID-19. This week, a 3-year-old girl was diagnosed with COVID and needed to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. She is in a critical condition. The pandemic does not develop in a way that people would like it to. To protect the safety of the elderly and children and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed, the government and the public need to work together to scotch the spread of the virus.

明報社評 2022.2.15：兒童重症家長憂心 齊心抗疫同心同德

第五波疫情惡化，單日新增本地個案突破2000宗，醫療系統不勝負荷，幼兒染疫危殆甚至死亡的消息，更叫很多家長憂心不已。Omicron絕非普通流感，除了未打針長者是高危一族，幼童一旦感染出現「哮吼」（Croup）等症狀，後果可大可小，現在並非奢言「與病毒共存」時候，無論官民上下還是政府內部，都要同心同德、團結抗疫。

本港單日新增個案如滾雪球，根據當局昨天公布的初陽數字，今天單日新增個案，隨時逼近5000宗，比昨天多出一倍以上。第五波疫情失控，輪候入院者眾，醫療系統不勝負荷，有醫護形容公院隔離病房「淪陷」擠滿病人，不少感染者在家呆等多日，仍未獲安排送院。有家長表示，年幼子女疑染疫高燒，一度抽筋，醫生建議入院，卻因公院沒有牀位而未能安排，最後家長唯有帶兒童回家服藥。因應牀位不足，醫管局唯有一再放寬病人出院準則，同時實施新的病人分流措施，先照顧有緊急需要的病人，包括長者及有嚴重病徵的兒童。香港醫療系統岌岌可危，倘若疫情持續惡化，實有大崩潰之虞。

Omicron疫情在港爆發，有人認為Omicron「不足為懼」，與病毒共存一了百了，是「更佳」選擇，云云。此刻市民必須明白，以本港醫療系統之脆弱，以及尚有不少人，尤其是長者及兒童未打針，現在「躺平」向病毒投降，將是一場災難。Omicron病毒株存在廣為世人所知，不過3個月，有待研究之處尚有很多，只看死亡率就認為它「跟流感差不多」，是一廂情願兼不成熟的看法。過去不少人認為，新冠病毒對長者威脅最大，兒童染疫「問題不大」，最新發展卻顯示，Omicron對幼童的威脅不能低估。

香港之前4波疫情，鮮有本地兒童個案，可是醫管局透露，近期本地新增個案，不少是長者及兒童，衛生防護中心更指出，第五波疫情中，至少有4%患者是4歲以下，考慮到此波疫情迄今已有約萬人感染，意味已知染疫兒童數以百計。日前一名元朗4歲兒童發燒嘔吐，送院證實死亡，事後發現他感染了新冠病毒；及至本周，又有一名3歲確診女童需要送入ICU，情况危殆。疫情發展不從人願，保護長者稚子安全、避免醫療系統爆煲，需要官民同心協力遏阻病毒傳播。

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

extravagantly：in a way that is very extreme or impressive but not reasonable or practical

altogether：used to emphasise that sth has been done or finished completely

scotch：to stop sth from happening; to take action to end sth

