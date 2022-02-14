Editorial：The Exigencies of the Pandemic Situation

Since the major outbreak of the fifth wave of the pandemic on the 23rd day of last month, the number of infected people has surged by nearly 5,000. It will be a matter of time before the healthcare system implodes. Yesterday (13 February) the HA announced that it will scale down non-emergency services. As for existing facilities for treating COVID-19 patients, isolation beds will be reserved for patients in a serious condition, and hospitalisation priority will be given to the elderly, children and other patients. Patients in a stable condition will also be transferred to AsiaWorld-Expo from the Hong Kong Infection Control Centre (HKICC) to free up hospital beds for the aforementioned patients. As for younger patients and those with mild symptoms, the HA urges them to wait patiently at home and stay calm.

Hong Kong people are happy to accommodate themselves to the use of resources on patients who are most in need to embody the spirit that ''life comes first''. However, there is currently more than 1,000 patients who have tested positive waiting patiently at home. Some have done so for six or seven days and still have not been sent to hospital for treatment. These patients may only have mild symptoms, and it is true that recuperating at home will not cause their conditions to worsen. However, the government has not given them clear guidelines on how to protect their families from being infected. Those who are simply unable to isolate themselves because of living condition constraints, in particular, will see the infection of their entire families ultimately.

There is basically no alternative but to decline young patients priority in treatment. However, the question is how the cases of families with elderly people and children in their households should be handled, particularly given the fact that over 100 children have been infected and hospitalised, while other members of their families still have to isolate themselves at home, plunging the entire families into a never-ending state of panic. Regarding these cases, the government has apologised again for the ''not ideal'' situation but has continued to ignore these cases. The SAR government should provide appropriate guidance on issues that citizens urgently need to resolve as soon as possible. Government departments responsible for different areas should formulate a set of unified, standard practices.

Since the border was closed between Hong Kong and Shenzhen two years ago, the two governments have been disseminating different information separately. This is not advantageous to the two regions' collective battle against the pandemic. Now that the central government has coordinated the establishment of a special task force between the two places, the move will definitely facilitate cooperation. It is believed that issues concerning the transportation of supplies and food to Hong Kong in particular will be tackled. But there is another important aspect, i.e., how to boost the morale of Hong Kong people. When Hong Kong citizens see the sincere cooperation between the two governments, they will naturally raise their expectations for the fight against the pandemic to succeed. If the two governments can hold joint press conferences regularly, they can give the impression that they are walking shoulder to shoulder. If they can also provide unified and coordinated answers to questions, it will be a sure-fire way of boosting the confidence of Hong Kong citizens.

明報社評 2022.2.14：醫療欠資源求助中央 市民缺資訊求助無門

疫情持續惡化，醫療系統瀕臨全面飽和狀態，醫管局宣布將隔離病牀留給長者及兒童，並呼籲輕症患者在家耐心等候。市民對此可以體諒，但不能接受資訊不清不楚，特別是感染者如何自處無所適從。

自從上月23日第五波疫情大爆發以來，感染人數激增了近5000宗，醫療系統爆煲是遲早的事，醫管局昨天宣布，減少非緊急服務，而現有收治新冠病毒的設施，將隔離病牀預留給病情嚴重的病人、優先安排長者、兒童等病人入院，亦會將香港感染控制中心情况穩定的病人轉去亞博，以騰出病牀接收上述病人。至於較年輕、症狀輕微的病人，醫管局呼籲他們在家耐心等候，不要恐慌。

將資源用在最有需要的患者身上，體現「生命至上」的精神，市民是會配合的。然而，現在已經有過千名檢測陽性的患者，在家耐心等候，有的已經等了六七天，仍沒獲安排送院治理。這些患者，或許都只有輕微症狀，在家休養確實不會引致病情惡化，但如何保護家人不受感染，政府沒有給予明確的指引。特別是那些居住環境根本無法隔離，遲早會出現全家感染。

年輕患者不能獲得優先處理，也是迫不得已的事情，但家裏有老人和小孩的家庭，又該如何處理，特別是已經出現100多名小孩受到感染，他們獲得住院安排，而家人還要居家隔離，全家都會處於惶恐不可終日的狀態，對於這些個案，政府再以「不理想」道歉但置之不理。特區政府應該盡快就市民亟待解決的問題，提出適切的指導意見，負責不同範疇的部門，應該擬定一套統一的標準做法。

香港與深圳自從兩年前「封關」之後，互相發放不同資訊，這對兩地共同抗疫不利，現在中央協調兩地成立專班，一定能夠促成合作，特別是援助香港的物資，以及供港食品的運輸問題，相信會得到解決，但還有一個重要的環節，就是鼓舞香港的士氣。當香港市民看到兩地政府能夠衷誠合作，自然會提高對抗疫成功的期待，如果兩地政府能夠定期舉行聯合記者會，從形象上表現出並肩同行，而且能夠對於提問給出統一而有協調的答案，對於提振香港市民的信心，將無往而不利。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

exigency：a need or demand that you must deal with immediately

implode：if an organisation or a system implodes, it fails suddenly and completely

accommodate (sth/yourself) to sth：to change your behaviour so that you can deal with a new situation better

