Australian in HK：Covid in HK...and in Other Places

Covid has devastated the economies of many countries and thrown millions of people into a struggle for survival.

My conscience is moving me to increase my care and concern not just for the homeless and needy in Hong Kong, but also for people hungry and homeless in the world's poorest regions.

I am therefore now making a monthly donation to Save the Children, Médecins Sans Frontières and Oxfam...three outstanding NGOs now battling the effects of Covid at this most difficult time in the world's history.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)