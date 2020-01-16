Mona's Musings：Valentine's Day Love Forecast

In the shadow of the COVID pandemic, lovebirds will continue to suffer as the virus is rumoured to be more venomous after dusk. Once again, we find ourselves deprived of the joy of dining out. But don't worry—a thoughtful homemade Valentine's meal will easily beat a Michelin-star candlelight dinner. Gordon Ramsay has your crash tutorial ready on YouTube. The only problem, as always, is space. How often do young lovers have their own place to manoeuvre? Please consider picnicking outside to avoid scrambling for the kitchen with your mothers. Mind the occasional drizzles and stay warm.

For those in a long-distance relationship, luck is not with you. There is no sign of a shortened quarantine period, meaning your loved ones would require a one-month holiday to visit. It is time to decide between the drudgery of a capitalistic office job and your love life. Certainly, the answer is simple? Who needs bread and butter when there is no love? Well, a gentle reminder from the Tiger God that Hong Kong is among the most expensive cities to live in. Make your romantic choices wisely.

As for those exceptionally unlucky ones, the circuit-breaker flight ban is still in place. While few other countries would keep their citizens out of their hometowns, our city put public health before private affairs. After all, heartbreaks are not fatal.

So you see, the Tiger hasn't been very kind to lovers. I am sorry lovebirds, but at least you still have each other. Please stay humorous and creative. Happy Valentine's Day.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough. (Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)

(Criticisms on this page, if any, are aimed at pointing out the errors or defects of certain systems or policies with a view to rectifying or eradicating such errors or defects, as well as prompting improvement or remedy for them via lawful means. There is absolutely no intention of inciting hatred, discontent or hostility towards the government or other classes of the community.)