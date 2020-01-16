Idiom Magic：A BUTTERFLY 情場浪子

【明報專訊】''Today I learned that there are 15,000 species (物種) of butterflies in the world,'' Ellie cried with excitement (興奮). Melissa smiled. ''Actually, there are fifteen thousand and one of them,'' she said, ''for Simon is one of the biggest butterflies I know!'' Colloquially, a butterfly is any male who isn't happy with one girlfriend. He must have many. ''Watch the way Simon goes from girl to girl as though going from flower to flower,'' Melissa said. ''That's why everyone says he's a butterfly.''