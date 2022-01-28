名人教英文：Boilerplate 範本

傑瑞：你看來不大開心。為什麼？

Barbara: Well, I've had to spend hours today reading through a sheaf of contract documents from our lawyer. They're all so long and complicated.

芭芭拉：我今天花了幾個鐘頭讀律師寄來的一大疊合約文件，全都又長又複雜。

Jerry: I suppose they try and cover every eventuality.

傑瑞：他們大概是盡可能列舉一切或會發生的事。

Barbara: Maybe, but then I looked at the lawyer's bill. It was huge.

芭芭拉：也許如此，但再看律師給我們的賬單，收費實在不菲。

Jerry: Lawyers don't come cheap.

傑瑞：律師收費從不便宜。

Barbara: I know, but even so. And so much of the wording is the same as I've seen in other legal documents. The stuff I was reading must have just been copied and pasted from a standard document.

芭芭拉：我也知道，但即使如此，還是覺得太貴。其實文件的措辭，與我在其他法律文件中讀到的大多相同。我今天所讀的東西，定是從一份標準文件中簡單複製黏貼而成。

Jerry: It was, I'm sure. That's boilerplate, legal boilerplate. That's the way it's done.

傑瑞：定是如此。那是範本，法律的範本，是很平常的做法。

Barbara: So we have to pay a huge bill just for copying and pasting?

芭芭拉：而他們只須複製黏貼，就要收取巨額費用？

Jerry: Ah, it's knowing exactly what to copy and paste. That's why we need lawyers.

傑瑞：但要知道複製黏貼些什麼，可不簡單。這就是要律師的原因。◆

鑄造壺、釜等煮水器(boiler)的金屬模型，叫boilerplate。金屬鑄字排版時代，廣告、多份報刊同時發表的專欄等，會把排好的金屬鑄字版送到各報刊，以便印刷，俗語也稱為boilerplate。引伸其義，任何文件範本可供抄襲用於其他文稿者，以及陳腔濫調的寫作，都叫boilerplate，例如：(1)While boilerplate provisions may seem all standard, they can be tailored to meet specific requirements (範本式條文看來千篇一律，但可以稍加修改，以符合特定要求) 。(2)In the press conference, the prime minister just gave boilerplate answers to the media's questions (在記者會上，總理應付新聞界的問題，一味對以公式般的答案。)

