Write on...：A FEATHER

For nearly four hours I'd been driving over mountainous terrain on treacherous gravel roads where here and there parts of it had been washed away by heavy rains. Then it was like coming upon a mirage and I entered a tiny village. I was searching for a hotel or pension when someone called to me in English. ''American, can I help you?''

It was Charles, and that's how we met. I followed him to his house and he opened two massive wood doors and gestured for me to enter. When the doors were closed I got out of my car in a peaceful patio. A fountain bubbled in a lily pond, and dragonflies soared over the water. Beyond the back wall I saw flowering orchids in the boughs of the trees. It was beautiful, and so welcome after such a harrowing journey.

Charles showed me to a room at the back of the house, and after washing and changing I wandered toward the front of the house where I heard voices. I went through the kitchen, and after that I walked through several small rooms, one after another, the wide floorboards announcing my progression. The rooms were empty of furniture except for one room in the middle of the house. It had a podium in its very centre, and a large open book rested on it. It was The Complete Works of William Shakespeare. A single light bulb hung on a cord from the high ceiling to hover over the book.

At the front of the house, Charles was at the windows speaking to someone through the bars. It was clear they were speaking neither English nor Spanish. ''They are vagabond traders,'' Charles explained. ''They walk ancient paths from the depths of Central America.''

I saw several men and women wrapped in colourful serapes. The person talking to Charles was holding an absolutely beautiful bird about the size of a parrot. It was a dazzling green with a bright scarlet breast, and in the evening sun its long tail feathers shimmered iridescently. ''It's a quetzal bird, venerated by the Aztecs and the Maya as a god,'' Charles said. ''It's forbidden to kill one. In days past, their tail feathers were plucked to make headdresses that only kings could wear.''

Charles continued talking to the man and I wandered to the patio. I heard sounds of the jungle coming over the wall, a chattering of birds and the noise of insects. Two monkeys ran along the wall screaming at each other when Irina appeared. Speaking softly, she said, ''We have a ghost living here, which is the reason I do not have a kitchen maid. And it is for that reason, too, that we have Aztec names. I'm Ichtaca, which means 'secret'. Charles is Cualli, which means 'good'. For tonight, you will be called Iuitl.''

''Meaning...?''

She smiled.[To be continued...]

