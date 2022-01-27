Editorial：Time to Root Out the Scourge of Child Abuse

Last month, the child abuse scandal emerged at CRH. It was not until early this month that the HKSPC issued a public apology and announced the establishment of an independent review committee. Lester Garson Huang, former President of the Law Society, was tasked with leading several commissioners to review the incident and the society's management and operations. Three weeks later, the committee submitted a report on the first stage of its investigation to the Social Welfare Department (SWD) and released a summary of the report yesterday (26 January).

As the child abuse scandal at CRH continues to ferment, the police searched through CCTV footage for evidence to find that the victims include as many as 35 young children, with the youngest aged only one year old. So far, 20 people have been arrested—an equivalent of one-third of the CRH's staff at the time of the incident. The fact that some have even been charged with the crime of ''assault by those in charge of child or young person'' is enough to show the extent and severity of the problem. In other words, the matter was not as simple as the misbehaviour of a handful of black sheep. It is already a great irony that child abuse should happen in a place where children are supposed to be protected. The committee has contacted 21 institutional staff, but none of them said they had seen cases of child abuse. It is hard not to suspect that some people are still trying to cover up the truth and shift responsibility.

Many of the young children who live at CRH are orphans or abandoned infants aged three or below who are absolutely incapable of self-defence. They were flung to the ground, flung onto a wall, pulled by hair, slapped in the face or hit on the back of the head. Normal people definitely do not see these behaviours as ordinary corporal punishment, but as child abuse. However, both the statement issued by the HKSPC and the summary of the investigation report are extremely ''cautiously'' worded.

The problem of CRH is systemic. Its purpose of caring for young children has been completely corrupted, and its mode of operation is not so underpinned by the well-being of children as management and control. The staff either had no qualms about using violence or ignored the outrageous behaviour of their colleagues. The management did not do a good job of supervision, which was tantamount to tacit consent to their behaviour.

In recent years, there have been frequent scandals involving child abuse and elder abuse by Hong Kong institutions with appalling and chilling details. The incident at CRH is just the latest on the list. The SWD's lack of supervision and failure to detect problems early on have aroused criticism. The investigation report concerning CRH is handled by a review committee appointed by the HKSPC, with a mere focus on the problems of the HKSPC and CRH without touching on the SWD's role at all. The SWD should also be held responsible for the lack of care for the vulnerable and the repeated occurrence of abuse cases. If the HKSPC needs to be reviewed and reformed, it is also necessary to conduct an in-depth review on why the SWD has done so poorly in discharging its supervisory duties, or else tragedies will only keep repeating themselves.

■/ Glossary / 生字 /

root out：to find the person or thing that is causing a problem and remove or get rid of them

self-defence：sth you say or do to protect yourself when being attacked, criticised, etc.

corporal punishment：the physical punishment of people, especially by hitting them

