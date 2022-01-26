Editorial : Serious Mismanagement at Locked-down Buildings

The number of confirmed and preliminary positive cases at Kwai Chung Estate increased by 64 yesterday (25 January). In total, 276 residents of the estate have been infected. After the case of Yat Kwai House, where the outbreak was first reported, and that of Ying Kwai House that followed, the residents of Ha Kwai House have also been ordered to undergo a 5-day home quarantine, as the block became the third building at Kwai Chung Estate to be placed under lockdown.

As the incubation period of Omicron is normally 3 to 4 days, the lockdown at Yat Kwai House was originally set to be 5 days. However, since the number of infected residents soared into double digits over the past few days, the government has decided to extend the lockdown for two days. 12 out of the 16 blocks at Kwai Chung Estate have reported new cases since the outbreak. The city is abuzz with discussion about whether the entire estate should be sealed off.

But there is a wider concern: if, unfortunately, the outbreak at Kwai Chung Estate escalates further, will the authorities be capable of executing the lockdown properly? Many cases of mismanagement and neglect have already appeared in the previous examples of cordoning off Yat Kwai House and Ying Kwai House. If the authorities do not plan ahead, enhance their coordination and come up with adequate contingency plans, it is feared that there will be even more serious blunders once the pandemic worsens.

The policy bureaux and the Housing Department were clearly aware that all of the estate's outsourced cleaning workers had to undergo quarantine. They should have considered early on the need of arranging for temporary manpower to, under full protection, handle the cleansing work of locked-down buildings. The situation in which there was no one to take out the garbage should not have happened for even one day. Furthermore, many residents of Yat Kwai House and Ying Kwai House complained about improper testing arrangements. The problem was particularly serious during the first two days of the lockdown. Long queues were seen at all times at the mobile testing stations of the two blocks overwhelmed by COVID, and people had to wait for almost an hour. Residents had to repeat the process of going downstairs for testing and then upstairs for home, but there was only so much space inside the elevators or at the lobbies and corridors. The lack of ventilation itself could have easily led to cross-infections, and the poor dissemination of information by the Housing Department made it even worse. Some of the close contacts, who were not informed that they needed to stay home, went downstairs to line up for testing like the others. Some close contacts stayed for more than an hour. All this could have heightened the risk of spreading the virus. A resident who showed symptoms just the other day suspects that he was infected when he went downstairs for testing during lockdown. If that is really the case, there will be nothing more ironic than this.

明報社評2022.1.26：疫廈圍封亂象多 官僚僵化誤大事

葵涌邨疫情爆不停，政府宣布圍封邨內第三幢大廈，「震央」所在的逸葵樓，亦因為持續發現新個案，延長圍封兩天。外界關注應否全邨圍封，觀乎過去數天圍封情況，當局具體操作處理之差，實在令人放心不下。逸葵樓爆疫後未有即時圍封，房屋署應對安排混亂，檢測現場人流密集，不應前來檢測的密切接觸者，竟可在場逗留多時，難免令人關注現場發生交叉感染的可能；檢測承辦商強調「保護員工」，行動不便長者遲遲才獲安排「上門檢測」，家屬周日致電房署熱線求助卻無人接聽。種種甩轆情況，令人覺得官僚處事僵化，但求便己而不是便民。

葵涌邨昨天確認感染及初陽個案再增64宗，全邨累計276人中招。繼最先出現疫情的逸葵樓，以及之後爆疫的映葵樓，夏葵樓住客需要家居隔離5日，成為葵涌邨第三幢需要圍封禁足的大廈。

Omicron潛伏期一般3至4天，逸葵樓圍封禁足，原定為期5天，惟因連日仍有多達雙位數的住客證實染疫，政府決定延長圍封兩天。葵涌邨疫情大爆發，16座大廈有12座爆疫，應否封邨議論紛紛。

更令人關注的是，倘若葵涌邨疫情不幸再擴大，當局是否真有足夠執行力，將圍封工作做好。當局之前圍封逸葵及映葵樓，已甩轆頻頻問題多多，若不及早謀劃，加強統籌，做好應變預案，萬一疫情惡化，只怕出現更嚴重甩漏。

決策當局和房署明知邨裏外判清潔工都要接受檢疫隔離，理應一早想到要臨時安排人手，在做足防護下，處理圍封樓宇清潔工作，無人清理運送垃圾的情況，一天都不應該出現。另外，逸葵及映葵樓不少居民也投訴檢測安排失當，圍封首兩天問題尤其嚴重，兩幢疫廈流動檢測站持續大排長龍，輪候近一小時不在話下；居民們不斷要上上落落做檢測，但升降機及大堂走廊空間有限，通風不足本已容易交叉感染，更甚是房署信息發放差，部分密切接觸者並不知道原來要留在住所，照樣落樓排隊等檢測，有密切接觸者在場逗留了個多小時，凡此種種，都增加了傳播病毒的風險。有近一兩天才出現症狀的居民懷疑，自己是在圍封期間落樓做檢測而中招，倘若情況真的如此，將是莫大諷刺。

■Glossary

生字

teeming : present in large numbers; full of people, animals, etc. that are moving around

sclerotic : losing the ability to change and adapt

abuzz (with sth) : filled with a continuous humming sound